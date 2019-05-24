The Fence Post obituary: Richard Francis “Dick” Ament

Richard Francis “Dick” Ament, 93

July 11, 1925 – April 24, 2019

Scottsbluff, Neb.

Richard Francis “Dick” Ament, 93, of Scottsbluff, Neb., passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019, while under hospice care at the Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home, where he had lived the past four and a half years. In his last few weeks, his health declined rapidly. His body was donated to the Colorado State Anatomical Board in Aurora, Colo. His services, with the VFW officiating, will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Encampment, Wyo., at the Opera House commencing at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Encampment’s Washington Park Cemetery at a later date.

Richard was born July 11, 1925, in Marcus, Iowa, to William T. Ament and Martha (Hughes) Ament. He graduated from high school in Marcus, joined the Navy, and later attended Iowa State University and received his associate aegree in dairy science. Richard entered the United States Navy on July 29, 1944, and served during World War II. He was honorably discharged on June 23, 1946. He married Evelyn Wagner in 1947 and was blessed with six children. He remarried and adopted Margaret Holman’s four children, and in 1980 married Freda Hess and welcomed seven stepchildren. Richard was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He resided in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming.

Dick spent many years in the dairy industry and raised dairy cattle on a small farm in eastern Nebraska. He worked at creameries, made ice cream, and sold and serviced dairy equipment. Ice cream was a common treat and enjoyed by all. His semi-retirement jobs were ranch handyman for two large ranches in Wyoming.

Dick easily made friends wherever he went, especially through veteran organizations. He helped to charter the VFW Post No. 6125 in Encampment, and was a member of the Cooties, the Masons and the Legion. He held several offices including commander, both local and state. He was service-oriented and helped with parades (including being grand marshal), the Woodchoppers Jamboree, blood drives, and hospital and VA home visitations. Dick supported the NRA and taught Hunter Safety classes. He taught over 160 driver safety classes. He helped locate and transport the WWII artillery piece as a permanent display to the Encampment City Park. He received several awards for volunteer services.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters who died in infancy, wife Freda Hess, daughter Margaret Crannell and sons, James and Donald Hess, and grandchildren Jacob Bahns, JoAnn (Klose) Hicks, Duane Klose, and Nancie (McElroy) Vaughn.

Children survivors include Joe (LeVerna) Hess of Abilene, Kan.; Jeraldine Klose of Hillsboro, Kan.; Mary (Glen) Andrus of Custer, Wash.; Florence Morris of Benton, Kan; Judy (Donald) Hess of Greeley, Colo.; Patsy McElroy of Benton, Kan.; Patricia (Dennis) Hutsell of Parker, Colo.; Pamela (Joseph) Coughlin of St Louis, Mo.; Pauline (Walter) Bahns of Clarkson, Neb.; Michael Ament of Cedar Bluffs, Iowa, Dorothy (Rick) Schmidt of Blair, Neb.; sister Phyllis (Ament) Volz of Ankeny, Iowa; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.