The Fence Post obituary: Richard Henry Schlagel

Richard Henry Schlagel, 85

Jan. 23, 1934 – July 10, 2019

Windsor, Colo.

Richard Henry Schlagel, a long-time resident of the Windsor area, passed away July 10, 2019, at Columbine West Health and Rehab Facility in Fort Collins, Colo. Born on Jan. 23, 1934, on the family farm in Longmont, Colo. Growing up on farms in the Longmont/Fort Collins area. He attended Longmont, Waverly and Timnath schools, graduating from Timnath High School in 1953. He joined the Navy and was stationed in San Diego, where he met the love of his live, Joanne Szczepanski. They married in California and moved to Fort Collins. After a semester at Colorado State University, Richard decided farming was the life he wanted, and he worked with his father on his farm north of Fort Collins. After three children came along, Richard and Joanne bought a farm near Severance, Colo., farming there the rest of his life.

Over his full life, he was active in farming, church, and his community. Family and friends loved him for his integrity, sense of humor and gentle nature. His grandchildren have many fond memories of riding around the farm with grandpa. He loved his immediate and extended family, and always looked forward to the annual family reunion in Longmont. He and Joanne, who passed away in 2016, traveled extensively in Latin America, often on mission trips, and he studied Spanish so that he could better communicate with the friends he made.

This last year was a challenge; struggling with health issues and missing Joanne so much. However, he faced those challenges with strength and a positive attitude. He loved to tell stories, and even in the last month of his life he could bring himself and others to tears of laughter with his tales. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends; we have been deeply blessed to have him in our lives. Richard is survived by his children, Michael Schlagel, Elizabeth Roberto and her spouse Gene, and Sandy Arvidson; his brothers and their wives, Leonard and June Schlagel and Donald and Cheryl Schlagel; his grandchildren, Scott Roberto, Aaron and Beth Schlagel, and Veronica and Lisa Arvidson; and his great-granddaughter, Alison Arvidson-Ensing. Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Marie Schlagel; his parents, Henry and Lydia Schlagel; and his son-in-law John Arvidson. A memorial service was held at Timberline Church in Windsor, Colo., on July 26. Please visit Richard’s online memorial at http://www.allnutt.com.