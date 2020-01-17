The Fence Post obituary: Richard Joseph Vogl

Richard Joseph Vogl, 92

Sept. 25, 1927 – Jan. 5, 2020

Longmont, Colo.

Richard Joseph Vogl passed away Jan. 5, 2020, at his home, in the loving company of his wife and children. He was 92 years old.

Richard was born on Sept. 25, 1927, in Longmont, Colo., to Ferdinand and Pearl (Sprague) Vogl. He worked on a farm while growing up and attended school until the 11th grade. Richard joined the U.S. Army, stationed in Spokane, Wash., serving as a nurse.

On Oct. 23, 1949, he married Margaret L. Popineau. In 1953, Richard took over the family farm, and was a dairy farmer his entire career until his “retirement” in 1999. Richard was a hard-working, humble man of faith, who cherished his family, who, in turn, cherished him. Being a farmer, he didn’t have much time for leisure, but when he did, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and traveling in his retirement years.

He also spent his “retirement” doing farm work for his children, doing irrigation work in the summer sun with his pickup truck, shovel, and muddy boots, resting in the afternoons in a chair with his beloved Margaret on the south, sunny deck and patio of their home.

To his children, and each subsequent generation, Richard passed down his strong morals and values and his love for God and family. Richard was respected by his family for his quiet, soft-spoken and non-judgmental demeanor. He accepted all who married into his wonderful family as his own blood relatives. He had a most special ornery wit and a special way of passing on his personality and values as an inspiration to others.

While battling Alzheimer’s disease with gentleness and dignity for 14 years, he kept his personality and wit, and built dozens of jigsaw puzzles which are framed and prominently and proudly displayed in several of his childrens’, grandchildrens’, and great-grandchildrens’ homes. They are cherished keepsakes that will be passed down for generations to honor his legacy. They are a reminder that Richard is not gone, but that he is just waiting for the rest of us to join him on a chair on his south facing deck in Paradise.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand and Pearl (Sprague) Vogl, his brothers Albert, George, Robert, Edward, and Francis Vogl, his sisters Virginia Connolly, Marilyn, and Beverly Vogl, and his great-granddaughter Taylor.

He is survived by his beloved wife Margaret, his sons Jim (Denise) Vogl and John (Miracle) Vogl, daughters, Debbie (Carl) Stinar and Jerri (Tom) Stinar, his grandchildren Tracie, Shane, John, Travis, Jamie, Roger, Jennifer, Courtney, Scott, Jacob, Joseph, Nichole, Luke, Kellie and Ashley, his great-grandchildren Alex, Kimberlie, Frank, Victor, Hailey, Miles, Violet, Kevin, Julia, Paige, Abigail, Carter, Lily, Tucker, Dawson, Scarlett, and Landon, and his great-great-grandchildren Aiden, Mason, and Logan.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Jan. 10, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or the St. Teresa Catholic Church Building Fund. Visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.