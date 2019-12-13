The Fence Post obituary: Richard M. Stevens

Richard M. Stevens, 86

June 11, 1933 – Nov. 20, 2019

Castle Rock, Colo.

Richard M. Stevens, age 86, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Nov. 20, 2019, in Castle Rock, Colo.

Born June 11, 1933, in Springer, N.M., to Dick and Vashtie Stevens, Rich was the first of three children raised on a ranch in Chico, N.M. In 1946, when a devastating fire left their New Mexico life in ruins, Dick and Tie moved the family to Castle Rock.

At that young age, Rich had helped the other ranch hands move the cattle herd through northern New Mexico and southern Colorado to the Denver stockyards, so the cattle trail to their new home in Castle Rock was a familiar one for him.

Rich met and married his high school sweetheart Pat, in October of 1953. The many friends and family members who visited Rich during his last days are proof of their successful and full life in Castle Rock. Rich won’t be joining the boys for coffee this morning, gathering with the Friday night dinner group or meeting the Saturday morning breakfast group, but all will remember and miss his napkin drawings and his soft spoken, yet salty wit.

Rich met and started a relationship with Jan. They enjoyed traveling, dancing and life for 10 full years.

Rich is preceded in death by his wife, Pat Stevens, two daughters, Terry and Jerry Stevens, his parents, Dick and Tie Stevens, and in-laws Bill and Cecil Fauver.

He is survived by sisters Ruth and Dixie Stevens, daughters Garry Sanden of Phoneix and Jana Thomas and son-in-law Todd of Iliff Colo., grandson, Steven Simon, Jr, and wife Jenni, Anaconda Mont., granddaughters Mandy Wright-Boyer and husband Steve, Anaconda, Chrissy Befus and husband Grant of Iliff, and Corrie Freese and husband Chad of RoSharon Texas, great-granddaughters Ashlea Simon, Malia Harris, Kalee Wright, Cobie Freese and Kirby Befus, great-grandsons Brody and Mason Wright, Cale Freese and Cutter Befus, and a great-great-granddaughter Trinity Aldinger, and will be sadly missed by his lady friend Jan Mauer of Elizabeth.

During his years in Castle Rock, Rich was involved with many organizations such as the Sheriff’s Posse, Lion’s Club, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, Farm Bureau, Cedar Hill Cemetery Board, and the Douglas County Fair Board just to name a few. A talented cartoonist and musician, Rich found humor throughout his life in everything he did and is easily seen in his art and his guitar jamming. His laughter and kindness will ring forever in the hearts of the many people he touched.