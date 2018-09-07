The Fence Post obituary: Richard Norton Qualls

Richard Norton Qualls, 89

Sept. 23, 1928 – Aug. 19, 2018

Longmont, Colo.

Richard "Dick" Norton Qualls passed away Aug. 19, 2018. Dick was born Sept. 23, 1928, in Denver to Major and Myrtle (Thompson) Qualls. They began farming east of Denver.

Dick began helping his dad farm at the age of 6. He attended South High School in Denver and graduated in 1946. He then entered Abilene Christian College and graduated in 1950. There he met Barbara Taylor and they married April 2, 1950.

They made their home in Aurora where Dick resumed farming with his father. When his sister married, his brother-in-law joined the farming operation.

The three men expanded their operation with a ranch and farm ground in Elbert County and renting ground in Adams County. When farming hit hard times, Dick took a job in Littleton, Colo., as an elementary school physical education teacher. Within a few years, while continuing to farm, he started teaching high school and became a coach for football, wrestling and gymnastics.

During his tenure at Littleton High School he started one of the first drug abuse awareness programs in the state of Colorado. This earned him recognition as a finalist for Colorado Teacher of the Year in 1983. Dick continued a rigorous schedule of teaching, coaching, refereeing and farming until 1986 when he retired from Littleton. He continued to farm, helping his oldest son start a farming operation on the farm in Longmont. In 2006, Dick and Barbara sold their home in Aurora and moved to the Longmont farm. They then divided their time between Longmont in the summer and Tampa, Fla., in the winter. When his son quit farming, Dick continued to run a custom windrowing operation in the Longmont area until just last year when it became impossible for him to climb into his windrower.

He cared for his parents, loved his wife, raised four children, grandfathered 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. In everything he did he was a Christian.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two sons and two daughters, Mark and Denise Qualls of Longmont, Matt and L'Von Qualls of Tampa, Shannon and Guthrie Nelson of Temple Terrace, Fla., Erin and Mike Krek of Atlanta, 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

There was no funeral. Richard was buried in a small family cemetery in Irving, Texas. A memorial service is being planned for some time in the future. ❖