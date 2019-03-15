The Fence Post obituary: Richard Raymond Little

Richard Raymond Little, 61

Aug. 29, 1957 – Feb. 13, 2019

North Platte, Neb.

Richard Raymond Little, 61, of North Platte died Feb. 13, 2019, in Denver at Swedish Medical Center.

Rick was born Aug. 29, 1957, to Ned and Colleen Little in Omaha. When Rick was around 5 years old, his family moved to the Longmont area of Colorado. He graduated from Longmont High School in 1975, where Rick was a three-sport standout athlete in basketball, football and baseball. Rick was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed his time playing competitive softball with Butch's, Hiatt's and other teams in North Platte.

Rick grew up training and breaking horses with his dad, Ned, for the Ned Little Horse Co. He had a God-given gift with animals and loved and lived for anything to do with horses. He won many awards in his day.

Rick was a foreman at Masonite Door Co. for 30 years. He was a hard-working, dedicated foreman who was respected and loved by all his co-workers.

At Masonite is where he met his loving wife, Julie Liewer, in 1996. They were married March 21, 2003.

Rick was preceded in death by grandparents Cloice and Helen Rickard and Art and Lela Little; daughter-in-law Amy Little; parents-in-law Bob and Phyllis Gausman; and Jordan Gausman.

He is survived by his wife, Julie, of North Platte; parents, Ned and Colleen Little, of Fort Lupton, Colo.; sister, Monica Rhoades (Asa), of Granbury, Texas; children Matthew Little (Marie) of Fort Lupton, Erin Perusse (Marc) of Denver, Jared Lage of Arthur, Jade Fleming of Omaha, Mikaela Liewer of Minturn, Colo., Jareb Liewer of Los Angeles, Andrew Liewer of Edwards, Colo., Mallory Liewer (Brendan Nelson) of North Platte, and Madelyn Liewer of Leadville, Colo.; brother-in-law Jeff Gausman of Fairbury; sister-in-law Joni Backer; his beloved grandchildren Ava, Lyla and Anita Little, Ethan Perusse, Ivan Liewer, Molly Coleman, Jada Nelson and Aurora Nelson; and nieces Shyla and Lacey and their girls Haley, Jacee and Marilyn.

A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 23, at Harbor Lights for family and friends.

May you rest in peace, Boss.