The Fence Post obituary: Richard Scheid

Richard Scheid, 79

April 11, 1938 – Feb. 3, 2018

Eaton, Colo.

Richard Lee Scheid, 79, of Eaton, died Feb. 3, 2018, at TRU Hospice of Northern Colorado. He was born April 11, 1938, in Prospect Valley, Colo., to Manuel and Margaret (Hilgenberg) Scheid. He grew up in Prospect Valley. While in High School, he excelled in all sports, especially football and basketball. He graduated from Prospect Valley High School in 1957. After graduation, he continued to farm the family farm.

Richard married Olive Mae Griggs in Greeley, Colo., on March 10, 1960. Together, they raised three children and taught them the value of hard work, appreciation for the farm life, honesty and above all the love of family.

In 1974, they moved east of Lucerne where they continued to farm until retiring in 2005. They then moved to Eaton and enjoyed being a part of the community, where Richard enjoyed his daily walks and visits with others.

Richard was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and cherished his volunteer days, where he loved to visit and tease his parish family. He was a member of the National Onion Association, Agland, Brighton Elk's and was FFA Adviser. Richard received the High Ten Beet Growers Award and in 2001 was the top grower for Coors barley.

Richard is survived by his wife, Olive; two daughters, Linda (Craig) Benner of Greeley and (Alan) Debbie Dusin of Eaton; one son, Richard "Rick" (Lynette) Scheid of Eaton; three sisters, (Don) Polly Ferguson of Northglenn, Colo., Laverne Wallace of Laverne, Calif., and Nancy (Bill) Ickes of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a brother, Paul (Regina) Scheid of Brighton, Colo.; a sister-in-law, Jennifer Scheid of Fort Lupton; a brother-in-law, Loyd (Vel) Griggs of Greeley; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; mother-in-law and father-in-law; a sister, Margaret (Peg) Mangers; two brothers, Donald Scheid and James Scheid and a sister-in-law, Patricia Burge.

A memorial Liturgical Service was held Feb. 13, 2018 at St. Peter's Catholic Church.

Please consider memorial contributions to St. Peter's Catholic Church or TRU Hospice of Northern Colorado in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 W. 28th St., Greeley, CO 80634.

