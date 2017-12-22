The Fence Post obituary: Rita A. Parker

Rita A. Parker. 80

Aug. 21, 1937 – Dec. 14, 2017

Laramie, Wyo.

Rita A. Parker, 80, of Laramie, passed away on Dec. 14, 2017, at her home.

She was born Aug. 21, 1937, in Edgewood, Iowa, to Art Sr. and Julia (Thole) Eike.

Rita married Patrick E. Parker on April 28, 1956, in Laramie, Wyo.

Rita worked as a seed analyst for the state for many years, but her true passion was being a homemaker. She enjoyed many hobbies including cooking, crafts, crocheting, sewing and gardening. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband when time allowed.

She was a member of the Albany County Cow-Belles, the Laramie Home Community Club, the Wyoming Territorial Park, the Eppson Center for Seniors, Albany County Farm Bureau and the Laramie 4-H Club.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother-in-laws, Richard Jackson and Cecil Johnston.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Pat Parker of Laramie; her children, Debbie (Steve) Eberle of Gillette, Wyo., David (Connie) Parker of Laramie and Becky Parker of Laramie; her grandchildren, Natasha (Marcus) Gallizzi of Cheyenne, Wyo., Sarah (Mike) Forester of Gillette, Dusty (Janette) Parker of Laramie, Patrick (Jessica) Parker of Laramie, Matt (Megan) Parker of Torrington, Wyo., and step grandson, Laddie (Cortni) Lentz; 11 great-grandchildren and two step-great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Art (Judy) Eike of Laramie, Marie Jones of Laramie, Anna Mae (Sonny) Guerrieri of Gunnison, Colo., Henry Eike of Brighton, Colo., Judy Hass, and Sharon Jackson of Portsmouth, Va.; and her numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held Dec. 19, 2017, at the Laramie Elks Lodge #582, 103 S. 2nd St. Laramie, Wyo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. Laramie, WY 82072, and/or the Albany County Cattle Women Scholarship Fund, PO Box 582, Laramie, WY 82073.

