The Fence Post obituary: Rita Marie Callicrate Hildred

Rita Marie Callicrate Hildred, 93

Feb. 7, 1924 – Nov. 26, 2017

Greeley, Colo.

Rita Hildred lived a beautiful life for 93 years. She attended 14 different schools before graduating from Fort Collins High school.

She met her husband, Pete Hildred, at age 14, when her sister and his brother were married.

Pete and Rita married March 1, 1946. They spent 57 years together until Pete's passing in 2004. They moved to "the family farm" in LaPorte, Colo., in 1953 where they raised six amazing children. Rita readily shared her knowledge of sewing and cooking with numerous family and friends, including 4-H groups, and taught a blind girl to knit.

Rita worked as a nurse, going back to school to study nursing in 1977 at age 52. She worked at Poudre Valley Hospital from 1978 until 1987. She purchased her first new red pick-up truck with cash, had a camper made for it and Rita and Pete traveled the U.S. looking for the best pie.

Her faith shined brightly and no-nonsense love was apparent to anyone who came to the farm. A sign in the family room read, "You get 30 minutes and then you are a part of the family."

Known by all for her jars of homemade pickles, flowers and veggie gardens, and a "grandma" clean house.

Rita religiously played cards. She played her best no matter her opponent. Great-grandchildren were not an exception. Everyone felt proud when they actually beat Rita at cards.

Her sewing legacy lives on in the quilting group of UFO'ers (UnFinished Objects), who affectionately dubbed her the "Most Honored Matriarch." They will always remember her willingness to help solve problems. When Rita spoke, everyone listened and she really knew her way around a featherweight sewing machine.

She is survived by her six children, nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. It would be remiss to not include all who had the pleasure to meet her, quilt with her, or play "Hand and Foot" with her. She touched so many lives. Her six children all live in the state of Colorado and gather regularly at "Glutton Club." During these gatherings there is always too much food, a project, and a great story with a family that genuinely likes each other.

This is a tribute to her as Rita and Pete set the tone for the family all these years. The greatest gift she gave to all who knew her was her genuine kindness, smile, easy laugh and passion for helping anyone and everyone. We are so lucky to have known her and to have been loved by her. Donations in her name can be made to the Larimer County Food Bank or the Salvation Army.