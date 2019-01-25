The Fence Post obituary: Robert “Bob” Burr

Robert "Bob" Burr, 83

July 25, 1936 – Jan. 3, 2019

Walden, Colo.

Robert "Bob" Burr, a cowboy, sharp dresser, fisherman, lover of dogs, horses, a good steak and funny movies, died on Jan. 3, 2019.

Bob was born July 25, 1936, in the log house built by his grandfather on the Burr Ranch near Walden, Colo. He was the middle of three boys and grew up wild, splitting his time between Tonkawa, Okla., during the school year, and the Burr Ranch during the summer. He graduated from Tonkawa High School in 1954. He attended Oklahoma State University, where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. Upon his graduation from OSU in 1958, he returned to Walden to manage the family ranch. He spent most of his life working hand-in-hand with his younger brother, Bill, and his good friend and neighbor, Dick Anderson.

He met his future wife, Frances Milenski, at a dinner date in Denver engineered by their two dads. Bob and Fran were married on June 30, 1964, in La Junta, Colo. Together, they built a life on the Burr Ranch and in the North Park community. They were blessed with two girls, Theresa and Carolyn.

Bob was a proud dad. He taught his girls how to ride horses, fly fish and play cribbage. He instilled in them a love of nature, and the importance of a sense of humor. His laugh was genuine and contagious. He was an undaunted hunter of the perfect Christmas tree — even if it meant burying the truck in a snow bank to get to it.

Bob believed in giving back to his community. As a young man, he served in the Wyoming Air National Guard. He was also a member of the North Park Stock Growers and the Jackson County Water Conservancy District for many years. He was very active at the state level on water rights issues, and was appointed to the Colorado Water & Power Authority and the Colorado Water Conservation Board. He was a member of the Colorado Water Congress, served as president of that organization and was awarded a lifetime membership in 2008.

Little known facts about Bob — he was a competitive livestock judge in college and a pilot. He once, briefly, owned a pet monkey. He was a mediocre student in high school, but a perfectionist in real life. He loved to hunt, shoot skeet, load his own ammunition, and tie his own flies. He played the guitar and loved music.

Bob is survived by his wife, Fran; his daughters Theresa Stuhlman of Philadelphia and Carolyn Burr (married to Allen Miller) of Denver; his brother Bill Burr of Windsor, Colo., (married to Linda); and his three grandchildren Eli and Renee Miller and Elaina Stuhlman.

A memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made Water Education Colorado or Denver Hospice.