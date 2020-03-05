The Fence Post obituary: Robert (Bob) Ralph Haefele

Robert (Bob) Ralph Haefele, 84

Nov. 25, 1935 – Dec. 31, 2019

Douglas, Wyo.

A memorial service for Robert (Bob) Ralph Haefele, 84, was held Jan. 11, 2020, at Frontier Baptist Church in Douglas, Wyo. Bob Haefele a lifetime resident of Converse County died Dec. 31, 2019. Bob was born to Wyoming homesteaders Ralph McKinley Haefele and Rosalind (Fair) Haefele on Nov. 25, 1935. His early years were spent working on the family homestead. He attended country school at Verse, Wyo. As a young man, he worked on several northern Converse County ranches.

On Jan. 19, 1956, he married Georgia Marburger. They were blessed with three children: William (Bill), Karma and Thea. He moved his young family closer to Douglas and worked for Busch Tractor Company as a mechanic. From there he went to work for his brother Duane on the Eastman place south of Douglas to become a farmer which was his true passion in life. He loved planting, irrigating, growing crops to feed to cattle in the feedlots, which he built several of during his time on Irvine Road. After Bob and Georgia purchased their own place on Irvine Road, he went on to start a custom farming and haying business. Bob was a natural mechanic and could fix almost any piece of equipment or Ford truck. He was especially proud of his herd of Red Angus cattle.

Throughout his life Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, playing cards and watching parades with family and friends.

Bob is survived by son Bill (Misty) Haefele and daughters Karma (Kelly) Glause and Thea Haefele; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings Dale (Zora) Haefele; Sharon Gill; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Georgia on Oct. 2, 2011; his parents; brothers Harold H. and Duane, sisters Harriet and Frances.

Memorial donations to the Douglas Senior Center, 340 1st St. W, Douglas, WY 82633 in his honor would be appreciated by the family.