The Fence Post obituary: Robert De Wayne Payne

Robert De Wayne Payne, 82

April 27, 1936 – April 2019

Rush, Colo.

Robert De Wayne Payne, 82, of Rush, Colo, passed away peacefully in his home. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, parents and sister Twila (Ronald) Moore.

Robert was born April 27, 1936, to Albert A. and Opal V. Payne (Griffith) in Colorado Springs, Colo.

He grew up in the Rush area graduating from Miami School in 1953. Robert Payne married Barbara Lea Rapp, the love of his life, on the front lawn of her parent’s property on May 6, 1956, in Rush, Colo. The couple was blessed with four children: Carl, Steve, Susan and Dixie. They raised their family on the farm instilling the values of hard work and dedication to one another and community.

Robert was a dedicated community member serving the following as board member and officer: Coop, Farm Credit, Holtwood Gun Club, Rush Church, Kanza Cemetery, Future Farmers of America, life member of the Eagles, Horse Creek Water User Association, Cattlemen’s Association, and helped establish the Tri-County Fire Department. In 1959, he was named the Colorado Outstanding Young Farmer. Recently the Miami Yoder FFA Chapter named the Pumpkin Patch as “Robert’s Pumpkin Patch.” He also supported the local 4-H club as a buyer and judge.

He is survived by their children; son Carl (Joanna) Payne of Pueblo West, Colo. Their children Chelsey (Adam) Medina of Pueblo West and Austin (Kendra) Payne of Castle Rock, Colo.; son Steve (Debra) Payne of Rush, Colo. Their children Nolan (Marissa) Payne, daughter Avery of Rush and Kyle (Dulcie) Payne, Lyla and Jessa, of Greeley, Colo.; daughter Susan (Al) Snyder of Simla, Colo. Their children Bryan (Sarah) Snyder, Kooper, Londynn, Annistynn, Emersyn, Beauen Snyder of Aurora, Colo.; RaeLynn (Randy) Anderson; of Arvada, Colo.; daughter Dixie (J.L.) Payne and children; Jaxson, Cole and Olivia Payne Watts of Castle Rock. Robert is also survived by a very special family, Katrin (Axel) Meyer-Blaske and children Lena and Mattis of Dresden, Germany. The family will welcome more great-grandchildren soon. He is also survived by his sisters Iris McFarlin of Silt, Colo.; Arlene Walker of Albuquerque, N.M.; brother George Payne of Calhan, Colo.; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and extended family members.

Services were held on April 22, 2019, at the Miami Yoder School gymnasium in Rush with burial at the Kanza Cemetery.

A Robert Payne Memorial Fund has been established at Farmers State Bank.