The Fence Post obituary: Robert Dean “Bob” Kraich

Robert Dean “Bob” Kraich

April 7, 1930 – Aug. 22, 2019

Akron, Colo.

Robert Dean “Bob” Kraich was born on April 7, 1930, to Christopher and Ilah (Lodwig) Kraich in the family home north of Akron, Colo. He was one of 11 children. He entered into eternal life on Aug. 22, 2019, after collapsing at his home.

His early education took place at country schools in the area, but he spent most of his years at the Sunshine school north of Akron. He attended Akron High School then spent his time helping his parents and neighbors with various farming operations.

On April 3, 1951, Bob was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War. He saw active duty on the front lines of Korea for one year before rotating back to the states. Shortly after returning home from his tour in Korea, Bob and Phyllis Ross were married on Aug. 24, 1952. Bob then finished his tour of duty at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colo., and was honorably discharged on Jan. 15, 1953.

After his discharge from the Army, Bob and Phyllis settled in Akron where he worked as a milk delivery man for Ralph Seibert, at the sugar beet factory in Brush, the Co-op in Akron delivering gas, and as a carpenter for local contractor Henry Florian. He was never far away from the farming/ranch scene, however, frequently helping his dad and neighbors on their farms, while trying to start his own. Bob was truly a “Jack of All Trades” and worked at many different occupations, one of which was checking grain bins and drilling grass throughout Washington County for the Soil Conservation office. Bob also raised pigs and Angus cattle, and was recognized by the American Angus Association for breeding the champion Angus steers at the Eastern Colorado Round-up. For several years Bob and his boys ran a custom hay operation. In the 1970s, he was given the opportunity to buy into the sale barn on the Hill in Brush, and spent several years working there soliciting cattle consignments, and in many other capacities. He continued to farm and ranch until he retired and moved to town. After “retiring” Bob started his own small engine and appliance repair business, which he continued on a limited basis until his death.

Bob was a man of many interests and talents. Some of his favorite passions grew out of his involvement with his kids’ activities in 4-H and FFA. He truly loved helping with the 4-H livestock sale and all its many facets at the county fair. He was recognized for his many years of dedicated service to the youth of Washington County, not only through the 4-H programs, but also the local FFA for which he received an Honorary Chapter Farmer award. He was also very involved in his kids’ rodeo activities, traveling countless miles, helping them raise their own rough stock, and getting involved with other local parents to organize a Little Britches Rodeo in Akron. His passion for working with youth continued as his grandkids became involved in a variety of activities. One of his favorite activities, however, was fixing things and tinkering in his shop, which he continued until his death.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his infant brother Joseph, brothers De (Chris Jr.), and Ed; sisters Joyce Krier, and Dorothy Wagner; brothers/sister-in-law, Larry Ross, Tom Russell, Roland Krier, Duane Wagner, Larry Florian, and Veda Kraich; niece Nancy Baker, and nephews Lynn Florian and Gilbert Kraich.

Left to mourn his passing are his wife Phyllis of Akron, son Steve (Leslie) of Guymon, Okla.; Dave (Ruth) of Akron, Randy (Marilyn) of Akron, Tim of Akron, and daughter Susan (Tracy) Samber of Akron; and Kimberly (Reitz) Kraich of Akron. Grandchildren Thurston (Candace) Kraich, Guymon; Savannah (Todd) Dickinson, Gentry, AR; Hallie Thomas, Gunter, Texas; Cameo (Robert) Gonzalez, Brush, Colo.; Kara (Jeff) Smith, Akron; Kayla Christen (Purdy, Mo.); Robert Abbott, Akron; Sierra (Shea) Mireles, Akron; Bailey Kraich, Redriver, N.Mex.; Kordell Kraich, Akron; Riley Samber, Akron; Dustin Kraich, Akron; and Kenzie Kraich, Akron; brothers, Ron Kraich Sr., Delbert (Ellen) Kraich, Gordon (Cheryl) Kraich; sisters Lois Florian, and Carolyn (Delbert) Wagner; sisters-in-law Darlene Kraich and Jan Kraich. He also leaves behind 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, in-laws, and friends.

A funeral service was held on Aug. 27, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church of Akron. Interment followed at the Akron Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Akron VFW.