The Fence Post obituary: Robert Duane Young
Robert Duane Young, 80
Nov. 6, 1940 – May 4, 2020
Simla, Colo.
Robert Duane Young Passed away May 4, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Simla, Colo.
He was born Nov. 6, 1940, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Harold and Myrtle (Moody) Young.
He was self-employed as a carpenter/handyman for several years and worked for the Good Samaritan Society for 25 years in Simla, he also enjoyed working on farms.
Robert is survived by his sister Phyllis Armstrong of Aurora, Colo.; by several nieces and nephews, Eddie Stanko, Leonard Stanko, Pamela Brown, Raymond Armstrong of Oregon and several great nieces and nephews; and by three cousins Marjorie Erickson of Colorado Springs, Leslie Jackson and James Dennis both of Lakewood, Colo.
A private graveside service will be held at the Simla Cemetery.
