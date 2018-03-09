The Fence Post obituary: Robert Feit

Robert Feit, 81

Jan. 24- Feb. 13, 2018

Greeley, Colo.

Robert "Bob" Feit, 81, of Greeley, passed away Feb. 13, 2018 at North Colorado Medical Center.

He was born Jan. 24, 1937 in Greeley to George and Millie (Thoutt) Feit. He attended school at Galeton and lived and farmed his whole life. He married Ginger Stapleton in 1967 and they bought land adjacent to his family. He will be remembered for his laugh, his smile and his giving helping spirit. His love for farming never wavered as he was never happier than being on a tractor. He loved to travel with his family and spend time with his friends.

Bob was a member of the Moose Lodge, St. Paul's Congregational Church and served his country in the Army National Guard.

He is survived by his wife, Ginger Feit; daughters, Cheri (Jason) Thomas, Cindi (Andy) Clark; his beloved grandson, Cyrus Clark who was his pride and joy; his sister, Betty Erickson; and nephews, Kent and Wayne Erickson.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, George and Millie Feit; and many aunts and uncles.

A celebration of Bob's life was held Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at St. Paul's Congregational Church that Bob attended for 70 years. Private interment was in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions can be made to "St. Paul's Congregational Church" in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634.

