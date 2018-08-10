The Fence Post obituary: Robert H. Kissell

Robert H. Kissell, 101

Feb. 21, 1917 – July 24, 2018

Wellington, Colo.

Robert "Bob" H. Kissell, 101, of Wellington passed away July 24, 2018, at his family's farm. Bob was born Feb. 21, 1917, in Pintis, Kan., to Horace and Ada Kissell.

He was a farmer, dairyman, 4-H leader, Gideon and Farmer's Union President. Bob was a member of the Wellington Community Church for most of his life and a deacon for 13 years.

Bob married Esther L. Hanson on April 4, 1936, in Osborne, Kan., and moved to Colorado in 1937 by covered wagon. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and traveling. Bob's greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Adele (Norman) Robbs; two granddaughters, Kathy Ansted, Julie (Danny Watson) Waters; seven great-grandchildren, Kasha Lewis, Aaron Waters, Chris Waters, Andrew Morris, Little Aaron Morris, Kaylee VanCamp and Lacee Miller; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Kenneth Kissell and Connie Petrun.

Preceding Bob in death are his parents, his wife, and seven siblings.

A funeral service was held July 31 at the Wellington Community Church. Interment followed at Roselawn Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Wellington Community Church, in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive, Fort Collins, CO 80524. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.