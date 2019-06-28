The Fence Post obituary: Robert Harold Dorsey

Robert Harold Dorsey, 83

Aug. 15, 1935 – June 21, 2019

Eaton, Colo.

Robert “Bob” Harold Dorsey passed away on June 21, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children at his home in Eaton, Colo. He was born in Greeley, Colo., on Aug. 15, 1935, to Alvin Sr. and Louise Dorsey. He was 83 years old. On Feb. 8, 1962, he married Barbara Jean Chenoweth. Bob and Barbara lived in Weld County all their married life and where they farmed and ran cattle south and east of Eaton for 26 years. In 1988, Bob went to work for the Eaton School District where he was the director of transportation and food services. To everyone at the school he was known as “grandpa Bob.” There he always made sure everyone felt loved, was fed and sometimes they even got a cookie! He retired in 2006, however, he continued to substitute teach and was normally seen at every home game taking tickets. He also enjoyed a great life of watching his grandchildren pursue their life and love of the livestock industry.

The Dorsey’s have three children. Son Mark Dorsey whom has a son Micah Dorsey and wife Shayna (Dunlap) who have two boys Kutter and Kaystn, and live in Shallowater, Texas. Mackenzi (Dorsey) Grauer and husband John Grauer who have two boys Weston and Lawson and live in Shiloh, Ohio. Daughter Erin Dorsey who lives in Eaton. Son Dustin Dorsey and wife Kim (Lind) Dorsey who have a daughter Taylor Dorsey and live in Eaton.

He is survived by his brother Alvin Dorsey Jr. and wife Judy of Eaton. Margaret (Peg) Riley (Dorsey) and husband Kevin Riley (deceased) of Eaton and several nieces and nephews

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday July 2, 2019, at Evangelical Free Church Of Eaton, 1325 3rd St., Eaton, Colo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Dorsey memorial in care of Marks Funeral & Cremation Service, 9293 Eastman Park Drive, Windsor, CO, 80550