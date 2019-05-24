The Fence Post obituary: Robert “Jay” Jolly

Robert “Jay” Jolly, 82

June 28, 1936 – May 11, 2019

Hugo, Colo.

Robert “Jay” Jolly, 82, of Hugo, Colo., died on May 11, 2019, at the Lincoln Community Care Center in Hugo. Jay was the son of Robert M. and Frances (Michele) Jolly.

Jay was born at Physicians and Surgeons Hospital in Denver on June 28, 1936. The family lived at Deer Trail, Colo., at the time of his birth. In 1946, the family moved to the Field Ranch south of Hugo, where he lived until the time of his death. He attended Walker School and then he attended Karval High School and graduated in 1956. He attended college for a short period of time and returned home to work in ranching for the rest of his life.

On Feb. 11, 1978, Jay married Diana Black of Hugo. The site of their wedding was the living room of their current home.

Jay enjoyed being active in several organizations. For years he served in various roles in the Lincoln County Republican Party. Twice he went to the Colorado State Republican Convention. He was an active member of the Lincoln County Stockmen’s Association. Jay worked in different offices, including secretary for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Diana, son, Douglas Cody Jolly, Hugo; daughter Jordan Ziemer, (R.J. Ziemer); granddaughters Bailey Ziemer and Paige Ziemer all of Crook, Colo. Also surviving Jay are many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Proceeding Jay in death were his parents, infant sister Mary Jane, brothers Tom and Pat, and sister Norma Hill.

A funeral service was held on May 15 at Love Funeral Homes in Limon, Colo. Service was led by Pastor Sarah Rettig and Pastor Randy Pfaff; Florence, read the scripture. Burial was at the Evergreen Cemetery, Hugo.

Jay had requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Colorado Independent Cattlegrowers Association, care of Janelll Reid, 6245 State Road 71, Ordway CO 81063 or County Living Learning Center (Hugo Child Care Center), Box 885, Hugo, CO 80821.