The Fence Post obituary: Robert John Sauer

Robert John Sauer, 60

June 26, 1959 – July 3, 2019

Wiggins, Colo.

Robert John Sauer, 60, lifelong area resident passed away July 3, 2019, at his home in Wiggins, Colo.

He was born June 26, 1959, in Greeley, Colo., to George and Goldie (Neal) Sauer.

Robert married Terry L. Frazier on June 14, 1986, in Wiggins.

He was a member of the Wiggins Community Church

Robert enjoyed camping, fishing, guns and NHRA Drag Races. During his trucking career, he competed in truck rodeos, which are competitions that test your truck driving skills, and qualified for the nationals at one point. Another time he got the Sam Walton Award for stopping and helping a family that had had an accident.

Survivors include his mother, Goldie Josephine Sauer, wife Terry of Wiggins, children, Curtis Robert Sauer (Apryl) of Fort Morgan, Leslie Witt (Philip) of Flagler, and Rachel Widener (Ryan) of Wiggins, brother, Jerry Sauer (Donna) of Byers, sister-in-law, Rhonda Sauer of Fort Collins, and grandchildren, Tanner, Berkley, Porter, and Brecken.

Memorial Services were held on July 12, 2019, at the Wiggins Community Church in Wiggins. Robert will be cremated and his cremains will be inurned in Serenity Falls Columbarium in Fort Morgan, Colo.

Memorials can be made to Anschutz Cancer Center.