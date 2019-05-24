The Fence Post obituary: Robert L. England

Robert L. England, 85

Aug. 28, 1933 – May 10, 2019

Longmont, Colo.

Robert Lewis England, 85, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019, at North Shore Health and Rehabilitation Facility in Loveland, Colo. Robert, “Bob,” was born in Akron, Colo., on Aug. 28, 1933, to Catherine (Gebauer, Leigh) and Hersell England. He graduated from Akron High School in 1951. In 1953, Robert joined the U.S. Navy, where he attended Naval training in San Diego, Calif. He traveled to Japan and served in the Korean Conflict during his military career. Robert returned to Akron in 1957 and shortly after married Sandra Sutterfield. Robert and Sandra made their first home in the Longmont/Boulder area where they welcomed their two children, Tonya and Randy. After living in Salida and Canyon City, Robert and Sandra moved back to Longmont where they later divorced. Robert spent 10 years at DOW Chemical, and he later followed his passion and became a dairyman. Robert enjoyed raising cattle, horses and other livestock. Robert is survived by his daughter, Tonya (Wayne) of Loveland; his son, Randy (Kati) of Kersey; his sister, Dorothy Balcom of Milliken; and his brother, Leonard (Juantia) England of Fort Morgan. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Jason (Chellsie) Johnson of Casper Wyo., Clay Johnson of Platteville, and Clint Johnson of Johnstown. He also had one great-grandchild and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and mother; his sister and brother in-law, Adele and Craig Roys; and one nephew, Darrell Pribble. Memorial services were held on May 17, 2019, at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry Street, Longmont, CO.

In honor of Robert, contributions may be made to Boulder County 4-H, 9595 Nelson Rd., Box B, Longmont, CO 80501.