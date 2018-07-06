The Fence Post obituary: Robert Melville Allan

Robert Melville Allan, 80

March 26, 1958 – May 31, 2018

Colorado Springs, Colo.

Robert Melville Allan passed away at the age of 80 in Colorado Springs, on May 31, 2018. He was born in Kimball, Neb., March 26, 1938, to Melville Robert Allan and Eunice (Blaksley) Allan who resided in Sterling, Colo. Robert attended school and graduated in 1956 in New Raymer, Colo. While in school, he met Bonnie Jean Carrigan and the two were married in May 1957. Robert made a living as a rancher, and the happy couple were to be blessed with three children, Melville, Christine and Melisa.

They later moved and Robert worked on a ranch outside of Kersey, Colo., Which then, was known as The 70 Ranch. Then he took a change of employment and joined the Ironworkers local 24 out of Denver. Robert moved his family to Craig, Colo., in 1977 where he worked on the first power plant in Craig. Once their children had graduated school and on their own, Robert and Bonnie traveled over the United States, one advantage the Ironworkers provided. After an early retirement, Robert and Bonnie found their dream home just outside Florissant, Colo., at Wilson Lakes in a house overlooking the lake. Robert was the caretaker there for 28 years and kept busy with several different duties.

Robert was active in the NRA and Elks Foundation. He also enjoyed going to different gun shows where he and Bonnie would set up tables to sell/buy guns. He survived Bonnie who was taken from us too soon in 2014. Bonnie set up a Kids Fishing Foundation that was held every year, which she and Robert were very active in. Robert continued funding and being active in the Kids Fishing Derby. It was Roberts wishes to continue funding this even after he left us and had set up a foundation in his will for this purpose. It is now known as The Bob and Bonnie Fishing Derby.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Jean Allan; and son, Melville Robert Allan. He is survived by daughters, Christine Allan and Melisa Allan; and sister, Wilda Sweigard, four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.