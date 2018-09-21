The Fence Post obituary: Robert Norman Shoemaker

Robert Norman Shoemaker, 93

June 4, 1925- June 26, 2018

Canon City, COLO.

Robert Norman Shoemaker, 93, passed away peacefully in his home on July 26, 2018. He was born June 4, 1925, in Lyndall, Utah, to Robert and Lena Shoemaker. He is survived by his wife Helen; the couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in February. She remains in the family home in Garden Park, Canon City, Colo.

After high school, Bob joined the Marines and proudly served in World War II. Besides being a cattle rancher, Bob was a Colorado State Representative from 1974 to 1986 and then again in 1992-93. He was known for his ability as a key consensus builder, for his quick wit and unique way of speaking. As a legislator, he worked on many issues with special focus on the Department of Corrections. He wrote the statute creating what is now Colorado Correctional Industries. He served on the Colorado State Board of Parole as well as the Colorado Wildlife Commission. He was active and held numerous offices in the Fremont County and Colorado Cattlemen's Association. He and Helen were inducted into Pueblo Community College's Hall of Fame in 2013 for their significant contributions to this college. In 1988, Bob and Helen were awarded the National Endowment for Soil and Water Conservation. He was a Mason for more than 50 years. Bob was outgoing, fun-loving and never met a stranger. He was a cowboy who lived by the Code of the West. He loved competitive roping, hunting and always had at least one favorite horse. He and Helen danced many a mile to the country music he loved. He created bronze sculptures in a variety of genres, but most were western themes. He was always interested in his community, state and world events. He loved traveling especially his trip to Tanzania, Africa, at age 88.

Bob was very proud of his long marriage to Helen, and of their children and families. He is survived by four children and their spouses: Wayne (Sonja) Shoemaker, Janice (Jerry) Zeiler, Joan Shoemaker (Robert Taylor), and Kathleen Shoemaker (Bruce Bowman.) Also surviving are nine grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law's, Julia Shoemaker and Doris Shoemaker as well as numerous nieces and nephews.