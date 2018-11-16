The Fence Post obituary: Robert William Timm

Robert William Timm, 73

May 9, 1945 – Oct. 28, 2018

Haxtun, Colo.

Robert "Bob" William Timm was born May 9, 1945, to William "Bill" Karl Timm and Francis Marie (Farmer) Timm In Brighton, Colo. He passed away on Oct. 28, 2018, at his home, he was 73 years of age.

Bob attended the Brighton Schools and graduated with the class of 1963. On June 3, 1966, he married the love of his life, Pamela Kaye Arnold.

In 1970, Bob moved his family to northeast Colorado where he bought his first farmstead. He also worked for local farmers and tended to his own farm. He was a hard worker, no job was ever taken lightly. He spent the last 13 years hauling fuel for Scholl Oil.

Bob served on the Holyoke Co-op board and served as a 4-H leader for many years. Some of his favorite past times was collecting antiques and going gambling. He faithfully followed all of his kids and grandkids activities. In his younger years he liked to fish and hunt.

Bob grew up in a household of being the only boy with five sisters. All of his grandkids knew him as their "Papa."

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Francis Timm; brother-in-law, George Promes; sisters, Dorothy Ann Rowe and Willma Promes; daughter, Tammy Lou Draper; sisters-in-law, Stella Meints, Marie Beckette. Claude Arnold and Mary Arnold; nieces Terry Wilson and Beverly Malloy.

Bob is survived by his wife, Pam Timm of Ovid; Son, Tom Timm of Haxtun and wife, Tammie (Tom's family) daughter, Vanessa Tharp and husband, Austin their children, Callie and Lacey of Holyoke; daughter, Victoria Dunker and husband, Chase of Holyoke and daughter, Kendra Frank and husband Dustin of Chappell, Neb.; son, Kody Timm of Holyoke; son-in-law, Neal Draper of Ford, Kan.; son, Chance Draper of Ford, Kan.; Braden Draper of Hays, Kan.; daughter, Tracy Simpson and husband, Thom Simpson; sons, Tristen Roll and Theron Roll of Holyoke; sister, Helen Wilson and husband, Bob of Lakewood, Colo.; sister, Edna Egan and husband, Art of Brighton, Colo.; sister, Cathy Rose and husband, Jim Rose of Windsor, Colo.; brother-in-law, Kenneth Rowe of Utah and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

The memorial service was held Nov. 2 at the Haxtun Methodist Church in Haxtun with Pastor Jeri Soens officiating. Memorials can be made to the Bob Timm's Memorial. Baucke Funeral Home directed the service.