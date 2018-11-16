The Fence Post obituary: Roger Lee Evans

Roger Lee Evans, 67

July 7, 1951 – Nov. 3, 2018

Elizabeth, Colo.

Fifth-generation rancher, Roger Lee Evans, of Elizabeth passed away on Nov. 3, 2018. He was a beloved son to Leroy and Carol (deceased) and Sue Evans; brother to Ron and wife Melissa; husband to Diane; father to Rider and wife Jamie, Kristi and husband Buddy, and Rory; grandfather to Tawni and Aubri; uncle to Ridge, Lacey and husband Mitch and their two sons Karder and Knox, and friend to all.

He spent his life serving the community and impacting the lives of everyone he met. A memorial service was held Nov. 8 at the Elbert County Fairgrounds in Kiowa, Colorado. He found his passion and joy for working with people in the sale ring. Countless auctions of all kinds were his delight, but the 4-H Livestock Auction will always be the highlight of his career. The passion for which he supports each-and-every 4-Her, from the grand champion to the very last animal, he found something to brag about each young person, and always would encourage and convince buyers to spend their money and support the program he held so near and dear.

Roger always found a way to serve his community in any way and was an excellent leader as he served as an officer and president of the Elbert/Douglas County Livestock Association, the Elbert County Fair Board and was the Elbert County Assessor for four years. He was proudly elected as president of the Colorado Cattleman's Association in 2003 and served as a director of the National Cattleman's Beef Association during that tenure. He worked for 20 years helping to establish the foundation for the award-winning event that the Elizabeth Stampede is today. He was also appointed to the Douglas County Fair Board in 1993, he served on that board until 2014, even announcing the parade for the Castle Rock Chamber for numerous years.

Active in 4-H his entire life both as a participant and supporter, he never met a 4-Her he could not relate to. He had a soft-spot for kids and was lovingly known as "Freddy 4-Her," by his family. Roger was always more than willing to sit and talk to anyone, he never met a stranger. If he didn't know you, he would by the end of the day. He lived his life as if he always had chores to do: first one out, last one in. He was always looking for something to do and ready to lend a helping hand for any friend in need. He was selfless to say the least. Roger always had a warm smile, a strong handshake, a loving hug and sometimes a kiss for those who needed it or would just let him talk. He loved fellowship and family above all else. As he did with everything in life, he met all of his health struggles in the past few years with a smile, a positive attitude, and as always, a story. He was and always will be the man with a recognizable mustache and the biggest heart of anyone you will ever meet.