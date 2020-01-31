The Fence Post obituary: Roger Raleigh Wilmot

Roger Raleigh Wilmot, 76

Aug. 21, 1944 – Jan. 13, 2020

Roger Raleigh Wilmot passed away Jan. 13, 2020, after a four-month struggle with cancer. Typical of Roger, he valiantly fought the disease and dealt with his Old West collections just as he wanted — giving away mementos to family and friends.

Roger was born Aug. 21, 1944, in Gillette, Wyo., to Neva and Raleigh (Tookey) Wilmot, the older of two children, a boy and a girl. His sister, Karla Cuprey lives in Austin, Texas. Roger was raised in Upton, Wyo., where he completed all 12 grades and where he met his wife of 55 years, Joney, when they were both in fifth grade. Roger went on to get his associate degree at Sheridan College and his bachelor’s degree in business at the University of Wyoming in 1966. Upon graduation he went to work for Continental Pipeline, moving his young family to Montana, Texas and Illinois as he learned the ropes of the pipeline business.

Roger took the opportunity to return to Wyoming, his home state he loved so much, when he was offered a job at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. He began work with NRRI for Dr. John Bellamy, eventually becoming the associate vice president of research at UW. Roger and Joney were strong supporters of the Cowgirls and Cowboys, and longtime members of the Cowboy Joe Club. His favorite hobby was collecting Old West vintage items, concentrating on bits and spurs. He enjoyed Old West trade shows, meeting up with his trader friends and getting the very best deal on anything. Roger loved to travel, taking road trips around the United States and river cruises throughout Europe. He had fun planning all the details of surprise trips for Joney.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Noah.

Roger is survived by his wife, Joney, and sons, Casey and Casey’s daughter, Carson, of Mitchell, Neb.; Kyle and wife, Debbie, of Erie, Colo., Kyle and Debbie’s daughter BreAnne Beitz and son, Logan Wilmot. Roger had one great-grandchild, Karter Beitz.

Roger’s wish was to have a private family celebration of his life so there will be no public memorial service.

A memorial fund is being established in honor of Roger at the University of Wyoming. Memorial gifts can be made in care of the University of Wyoming Foundation, 222 South 22nd St., Laramie, WY 82070. Gifts may also be made online at http://www.uwyo.edu/giveonline.

Go to http://www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.