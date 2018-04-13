The Fence Post obituary: Ronal E. Sheeley

Ronal E. Sheeley, 89

Aug. 17, 1928 – March 21, 2018

Keenesburg, Colo.

Ron passed away on March 21, 2018, he was born Aug. 17, 1928 in Denver. He was raised in Littleton, Colo., where he played football and track for Littleton High School. After graduating a friend asked him to drive him to the Navy recruiting office, never meaning to join but he did. Ron served his country for four years from 1948 to 1952. He was stationed at Whidbey Island in Washington as an aviation mechanic. It was there, where he met Margaret Wade. They were married Feb. 9, 1951, in Sedro-Wooley, Wash. Ron and Margaret were married 63 years, had three daughters.

After leaving the service, they moved home to Colorado. He worked for the REA in Evergreen, placing power poles and lines. Liking the aviation field, he went to Emily Griffith to continue his schooling in aviation. Ron worked for United Airlines for 40 years as an airline mechanic.

Moving a couple of times, the family settled in Berthoud, Colo., where Dad built a dairy, with a friend from high school. He would milk 30 head of cows in the morning, then drive to Stapleton to work everyday for over 20 years. Dad helped his parents move a house onto five acres next to them in Berthoud, where the family could be together. After 25 years Ron decided to move to Keenesburg. His love for horses grew and he built a wonderful home for the family. Ron retired in 1991 from United Airlines, so he could farm and ride his horses.

His love for the family was his life and he gave them the best. He was an honest and giving man. Next time you hear Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind," that was Dad.

He is survived by his daughters, Kris Sheeley of Longmont, Cindy Ramsel of Brighton, Colo.; son-in-laws, Bill Ramsel of Brighton and Dan Quedenfeld of Keenesburg; his grandsons, Matt and Mike of Keenesburg, Lucy Sheeley of Phoenix and Opha Wade of Sedro-Wooley.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dick, wife Margaret, daughter Candy. Ron will be buried at Green Lawn Cemetery in Berthoud.

Those who knew Ron know he would tell you to keep your money, so please if you would like, make a donation to your favorite charity in Ron's behalf.