The Fence Post obituary: Ronald Albert Cross

Ronald Albert Cross, 90

May 13, 1929 – Sept. 7, 2019

Fort Morgan, Colo.

Ronald Albert Cross, 90, longtime area resident, passed away Sept. 7, 2019, at his daughter’s home in Fort Morgan.

He was born May 13, 1929, in Oklahoma to Andrew and Georgia (Scharum) Cross.

Ron married Betty Jean Unbehauen on June 26, 1951, in Baltimore, Md. She died in 2016.

He served his country in the United States Army and was discharged as a corporal.

Ron was a member of the local Masonic Lodge, a life member of the Elks, and was also a member of the Master Investors Club.

Ron enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, fishing, bullfrog gigging and traveling.

Survivors include his daughter, Ronda Dill and her husband Doug of Fort Morgan, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife Betty Cross, his son, Rodney, granddaughter, Heather and his parents.

Memorial Services were held on Sept. 13, 2019, at the Sanctuary, west of Fort Morgan on highway 34. Memorial gifts can be given to either the sanctuary, for the kitchen, or to the Rising Up pantry.