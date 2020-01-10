The Fence Post obituary: Ronald Allen Wilkin

Ronald Allen Wilkin, 85

May 19, 1954 – Dec. 26, 2019

Fort Lupton, Colo.

Ronald Allen Wilkin, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2019, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.

He was born on May 19, 1954, in Brighton, Colo., to Roy and Eva Mae (Young) Wilkin and was a 1972 graduate and lifelong resident of Fort Lupton, Colo.

For over 30 years, Ronald worked as a night-time shelf stocker for Safeway. Ronald enjoyed attending auctions, the stock show, sport shows and the movies. It is believed, he went to see his last movie on Christmas Day, the newest “The Rise of Luke Skywalker.” He was a true and loyal StarTrek “Tekkie” and loved to socialize with like-minded friends. He enjoyed stargazing, and was known to be quite the history buff, particularly with WWI and WWII history.

Ronald is survived by a sister; Janice Wilkin of Fort Lupton and also by his brother, Larry Wilkin. He is preceded in passing by both parents; Roy and Eva Mae Wilkin, along by his brother Robert Wilkin, whom passed away in October of 2019.

In lieu of flowers, due to allergies, the family appreciates donations be made to Tabor Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave., Brighton, CO 80601 to offset funeral expenses in memory of Ronald.