The Fence Post obituary: Ronald Erick Karo

Ronald Erick Karo, 77

Feb. 16, 1942 – Feb. 4, 2020

Nucla, Colo.

Ronald Erick Karo of Nucla, Colo., died on Feb. 4, 2020, at his home, he was 77.

Ronald was born on Feb. 16, 1942, to Edward and Anna (Nygren) Karo in Nucla. He was the second of seven children. Ron graduated from Nucla High School in 1960. He was in National Honor Society, wrestling, and president of his class of 1960. He then attended Fort Lewis College in Durango. On Sept. 9, 1972, he married Jodi Kettle in Nucla. They had four sons. Ron worked as an electric lineman, and a uranium miner. When the price of uranium dropped, he attended Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely, Colo. He graduated with honors receiving a degree in instrumentation. The family then returned to Nucla, where he went to work at the Nucla Power Plant. He worked there 15 years and retired in January of 2005.

Ron loved his family and made many friends through the years. He encouraged his boys to only do their best in any endeavor they pursued, whether it be grades, sports, or having good work ethic in their jobs. He was a proud dad in the stands. Anybody that attended football games when the boys played will remember the “WAY TO GO KARO!” In later years he enjoyed his grandchildren, and every one of them got to Rea Rea Ronkin with grandpa. It was a Norwegian nursery rhyme his grandfather had passed down to him. His passion was water. He was either dowsing it or chasing it across a field.

Ron is survived by his wife Jodi, his four sons Leif (Shelly) of Craig, Colo., Marc (Ranette) of Van Alstyne, Texas, JR (Tiffani) Bozeman, Mont., and Chip (Emily) Hoschton, Ga. Siblings Sandy (Richard) Bronson, Ray (Barbara) Karo, Roy (Cathy) Karo, Alf Karo, and 10 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister Matilda (Tilly), and a brother Kenneth.