The Fence Post obituary: Ronald R. Soester

Ronald R. Soester, 76

Oct. 28, 1943 – April 22, 2020

Custer, S.D.

Ronald R. Soester, 76, passed away on April 22, 2020, at Custer Senior Care in Custer, S.D., after a brief battle with cancer.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Ronald Robert Soester was born at home on Oct. 28, 1943, on the Iliff place in Sioux County, eight miles southwest of Crawford, Neb. He was the sixth of seven children born to Robert L. and Ruby (Randall) Soester.

He received his elementary education in rural schools in Dawes and Box Butte counties and graduated from Crawford High School in 1961. He attended the University of Wyoming and graduated from Chadron State College.

Ronald entered the Army in October, 1961. He was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado; Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and spent two and a half years in Darmstadt, Germany. He was honorably discharged in October, 1964.

He began driving truck while stationed in Germany and thus his truck driving career was launched. He drove over the road for many years and later drove for several local companies, finally retiring in 2019.

Ronald married Janeta Williams on Feb. 25, 1966. One son, L.I., was born to them. L.I. passed away a few hours after birth on July 10, 1966. Ronald and Janeta were later divorced.

On Dec. 1, 1970, Ronald and Faye Evans were married. They were later divorced.

Ronald’s survivors include siblings, Dwain Soester, Wilma Hack, Lola Garner, Hazel Reinmuth and Carol (Jim) Stolldorf and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister, sister-in-law, Edda Mae Soester, brothers-in-law, Don Garner, Dale Reinmuth and Russell Hack and his infant son, L.I.

At his request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Burial will be in the Crawford Cemetery beside his infant son, L.I.