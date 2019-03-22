The Fence Post obituary: Ruby Jane (Wolfe) Ramey

Ruby Jane (Wolfe) Ramey, 96

Feb. 6, 1923 – March 8, 2019

Fort, Morgan, Colo.

Ruby Jane (Wolfe) Ramey, 96, of Fort Morgan, Colo., passed away March 8, 2019, at Valley View Villa.

She was born the middle child of seven on Feb. 6, 1923, to Clyde and Alice Wolfe in Flagler, Colo. Ruby grew up learning to help on the farm, keep house, sew, garden and feed chickens. She loved music and was thrilled when she got a used trumpet in seventh grade so she could play in the band.

Dust Bowl days of the 30s prompted the Wolfe family to move to Elizabeth, Colo. She graduated from Elizabeth High School in 1941 and with a scholarship was able to continue her education at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, graduating in 1945. She taught school in Hayden, Colo., for two years before marrying Josh Ramey on June 22, 1947. It snowed 6 inches that day just for them.

Ruby taught school at Elizabeth for four years and gave private piano lessons for many years in their home and several trumpet lessons. They enjoyed their three children, Connie, Stan and Twyla, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grands.

The Rameys enjoyed Christian fellowship in the home meetings each Sunday and midweek bible studies. A Christian convention was established on the Ramey farm in Elizabeth in 1976. A number of people came from afar each June for two weekends to enjoy warm fellowship and feed on the heavenly manna. This convention is still continuing on the farm where they lived.

They retired from the farm in 1995 and moved to Fort Morgan. They enjoyed being able to attend the grandkids activities, and the community events.

Survived by husband, Josh, Valley View, son, Stan (Crystal) Ramey, Fort Morgan, daughter, Twyla (Leo) Rusan, Fairplay, Colo., son-in-law, Gary Nelson of Sterling and one sister, Opal Mauldin, Farmington N.M.; grands and great-grands, many nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

Preceded in death by parents, her daughter Connie Nelson, three brothers, Jack Wolfe, Bob Wolfe, Bill Wolfe, two sisters, Charity Clement, Betty Matheson. A memorial service was held on March 16 at Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan.