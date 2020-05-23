The Fence Post obituary: Ruby Laverne Lebsack

Ruby Laverne Lebsack, 92

June 26, 1927 – May 6, 2020

Johnstown, Colo.

Ruby Laverne Lebsack, 92, of Johnstown, Colo., passed away May 6, 2020, in Loveland, Colo. She was born June 26, 1927, in Longmont to Victor and Rose (Weber) Peppler. They lived in the Berthoud, Longmont and Johnstown areas.

After graduating from high school, Ruby moved to Biloxi, Miss., to attend beauty school. She returned to Colorado where she met Wallace James Lebsack at a dance. They married in June 1947, celebrating 66 years before Wally passed away. They farmed and fed cattle in Johnstown and Berthoud for 45 years.

Ruby was an active member of the Johnstown Evangelical United Brethren Church, United Methodist Church, Estrellita and Colorado Cowbelles. Ruby was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ruby and Wally enjoyed traveling and took many trips throughout the world. In 1990, they moved to Sun Lakes, Ariz., where she was active in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Survivors include her sons; Gary and Randy (Deb), four grandchildren; Aaron and Nate (Lois) Lebsack, Travis (Eva) Johnson and Dr. Miranda Sadar as well as three great-grandchildren; Kenday and Finley Lebsack and Daniel, brother, Melvin Peppler of Longmont and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wally and daughter-in-law, Sandi.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Johnstown Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the “Johnstown UMC” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.