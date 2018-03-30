The Fence Post obituary: Rudy L. Schlotthauer

Rudy L. Schlotthauer, 76

June 8, 1941 – Feb. 27, 2018

Eaton, Colo.

Rudy L. Schlotthauer, 76 of Eaton, passed away on Feb. 27, 2018, at the Medical Center of the Rockies.

He was born on June 8, 1941, in Windsor, Colo., to Rudolph and Pauline (Schmidt) Schlotthauer.

Rudy attended the Smith School, a one-room school near Severance and later attended Severance School and Windsor Schools and later graduated from Eaton High School in 1959. After graduation from Eaton High School, Rudy married Judith Lea (Judy) Buckendorf on Sept. 4, 1959, in Windsor.

Rudy began employment at Monfort Pack on May 16, 1960. His first duty was to chase sparrows out of the building to facilitate beginning of production. He worked at a packing plant in rendering therefore became known as "Rendering Rudy." Rudy transferred to the corporate office in 1980, where he worked until his retirement in June of 1999.

Rudy spent many days enjoying time with family and friends at the family cabin at Red Feather Lakes. He had the best sense of humor. He could make you laugh just reading to you out of a phone book. He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him.

Survivors include his spouse, Judy L. (Buckendorf) Schlotthauer; two sons, Steven L. (Jen) Schlotthauer and R Scott (Pam) Schlotthauer; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Derek) Wiggett, Lauren (Nate) Hood, Keilei Schlotthauer (Chris Barrows) and Todd (Cami) Sabo; 5 great-grandchildren, Piper and Trey Wiggett, Eli Hood, Addison and Greylee Barrows; a sister, Florence Schlotthauer-Johnson; a brother, Ronnie Schlotthauer and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and all their families.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Pauline (Schmidt) Schlotthauer, and his sister, Ruby (Schlotthauer) Auld.

A memorial service to celebrate Rudy's life was held March 5, 2018, at the Faith United Church of Christ, 1020 Walnut Street in Windsor. Private family graveside services were held in the Eaton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Eaton Chapter FFA. They can be sent in care of Moser Funeral Service, 3501 S. 11th Ave., Evans, CO 80620.

