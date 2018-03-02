The Fence Post obituary: Russel Charles Epple

Russel Charles Epple, 90

March 23, 1927 – Jan. 29, 2018

Fort Morgan, Colo.

Russell Charles Epple, 90, life resident of the Roggen, Colo., and Fort Morgan communities, passed away on Jan. 29, 2018, at the Colorado Plains Medical Center with his loved ones at his side. He was born March 23, 1927, in Weld County to John H. and Ruth O. Epple.

Russell graduated from the Prospect Valley High School. Shortly after graduating, he married Alma Stone in Fort Morgan on April 7, 1946. She passed away July 18, 1986. On Feb 20, 1988, Russell married Shirley Messenger in Fort Morgan.

Russell loved his vocation as a farmer and rancher. He was a member of the United Presbyterian Church, Homestead Grange No. 215, Elks Lodge No. 3551, and the Masonic Oasis Lodge. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, searching for arrow heads and traveling. His favorite activity was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley of Greeley, Colo.; children, Rodney C. (Linda) and Janette L. (Glenn) Neal all of Wiggins, Colo.; Judith V. (Randy) Kinder of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and David C. (Juliann) of Roggen; Kathy Messenger of Hattiesburg, Miss; Kimberly Troudt of Thornton, Colo.; and Jamie Dalmatoff of California.; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alma; a grandson; and his brother, John E. Epple.

Funeral services were held at the Summit Baptist Church in Wiggins on Feb. 2, 2018. Concluding services and interment was at the Crown Hill Cemetery, 29th and Wadsworth in Denver.