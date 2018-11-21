The Fence Post obituary: Ruth Sauter Johnson

Ruth Sauter Johnson, 93

Sept. 19, 1925 – Nov. 11, 2018

Brighton, Colo.

Ruth Johnson, 93, passed away Nov. 11, 2018, at Inglenook in Brighton.

She was born Norma Ruth Sauter on Sept. 19, 1925, in Milliken, Colo., to Anthony and Mary Ellen (Briggs) Sauter. Ruth graduated from Milliken High School in 1944. Following high school, she attended nurses training at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Denver.

Ruth married L. Maynard Johnson on June 20, 1948, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Longmont.

After arriving in Longmont, she worked at the Longmont Hospital in surgery and OB. After their marriage, she and Maynard farmed for several years near Erie, Colo. Various occupations during the years of raising her children included professional seamstress, nursing home caregiver and cooking at the local school cafeteria. Ruth and Maynard lived in Montrose, Colo., for a short time during the mid-70s, where they built and ran an ice cream shop. After Maynard passed away in 1978, Ruth worked at a law office in Longmont until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard; brother, Joe; and sisters, Florence Barber and Mary Nelson.

Ruth is survived by three children, Donna Sauer (Jim) of Byers, Colo., Gary Johnson of Aurora, Colo., and Elaine Hepner (Fred) of Keenesburg, Colo.; grandchildren, Anna Redmon (James), Sara Rector (Nathan) and Scott Sauer (Danielle); great-grandchildren, Logan Redmon, Sydney, Danica and Grayson Rector and Ainsley, Brayden and Luxton Sauer. She is also survived by a sister, Jane Miner, of Boring, Ore., and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Nov. 19, 2018, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment was at Foothills Gardens of Memory. Memorial contributions can be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice. Share condolences at http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.