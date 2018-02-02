The Fence Post obituary: Sandra Jacobs Haserman

Sandra Jacobs Haserman, 76

April 11, 1941 – Jan. 5, 2018

Littleton, Colo.

Sandra Jacobs (Beneke) Hauserman, 76, of Littleton, passed away on Jan. 5, 2018, after a battle with cancer. Sandra was born to Edward and Grace Hauserman on April 11, 1941, in Hillrose, Colo. She attended Hillrose School and later Beth-El School of Nursing in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Sandra grew up outside Hillrose on the family farm, assisted in farm operations as a child and teen. She plowed, disced fields, cut tops off sugar beets, fed cattle and participated in 4-H and county fairs. She was blessed with many wonderful neighbors and friends including the Nuss, Segelke, Beneke and Giauque families, whom she rode horses with as a youngster. She married Fred Beneke after graduation from Hillrose High School and after Fred's untimely death moved to Brush then Greeley, Colo. She met her second husband, Herb Jacobs, there and helped raise his son, David, and were blessed with the birth of her fourth child, Wendy.

Sandra enjoyed her children and her nursing career of over 10 years. She enjoyed traveling the country on motorcycle, camping, photography and on the more quiet days crocheting and sewing. In later years she enjoyed listening to books on tape and the Broncos games on radio.

Sandra is survived by her children, Michele Chestnutt (Beneke), Michael Beneke, Wendy Vines (Jacobs), step-son David Jacobs; grandchildren, Joshua and Justin Chestnutt, Hezekiah Beneke, Steven and Megan Vines; sister, Judith Casten (Hauserman) and many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, William Hauserman; her first love, Fred Beneke; and second husband, Herbert Jacobs. ❖