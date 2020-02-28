The Fence Post obituary: Sandra Sue Lebsack

Sandra Sue Lebsack, 70

June 20, 1949 — Feb. 18, 2020

Johnstown, Colo.

Sandra Sue Lebsack, 70, of Johnstown, Colo., passed away Feb. 18, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer, surrounded by her family. Born June 20, 1949, in Greeley, Colo., to Elmer and Martha (Croissant) Wiest, Sandi and her family lived on a farm north of Johnstown where she was raised with her brothers.

Sandi graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1967 where she served as Head Girl her senior year. She met a boy named Gary in the eighth grade and they would later marry on June 15, 1968, at the United Methodist Church in Fort Collins, Colo., by Rev. Ron Hodges.

While Gary was serving in Vietnam, Sandi moved back home and worked at the First National Bank in Johnstown. Upon Gary’s discharge, they started their own family on the farm where Sandi stayed at home with her two sons, Aaron and Nate. Sandi worked as a secretary at Letford Elementary for many years, worked as an executive secretary at Bank One in Loveland, executive secretary for a software company in Loveland and then for Little Thompson Water District until she retired two years ago.

She enjoyed golfing, fishing, supporting the boys in their Motocross racing, riding in the Corvette with Gary, but mostly enjoyed time with her granddaughters and supporting their events.

Sandi was a member of the Johnstown UMC, Ladies Auxiliary, served Meals on Wheels, past member of Estrellita, Cardettes card club and was very supportive of Gary and his community involvement.

Thankful to have shared life with her are husband, Gary; two sons, Aaron and Nate (Lois) Lebsack; two granddaughters, Kenady and Finley Lebsack, siblings, Daryl (Connie) Wiest, Rodd (Dorene) Wiest and Brian “BJ” (Sherrie) Wiest as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gary Wiest.

Sandi’s Life Celebration was held Feb. 29, 2020, at the Johnstown United Methodist Church, 108 King Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the “Johnstown UMC” or “Pathways Hospice” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.