The Fence Post obituary: Shari Farrar

Shari Farrar, 79

Sept. 12, 1938 – Feb. 24, 2018

Hillsdale, Wyo.

Shari Farrar, 79, of Hillsdale passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2018, at home with her family by of her side.

She was born Sept. 12, 1938, to Walter and Cleo Beavis of Libertyville, Ill. In 1954, her family moved to Colorado. Shari graduated from Fort Collins High School and received her bachelor's degree from Colorado State College.

In 1958, she married the love of her life, Clint Farrar. They homesteaded in Hillsdale, building their family farm, a landmark for all family and friends to gather.

Shari retired as postmaster of Hillsdale at the age of 76. She was an active member of the National League of Postmaster since 1988, receiving top honors as Postmaster of the year, Wyoming's president and the legislative chairman for the state of Wyoming.

She was a member of the Hillsdale United Methodist Church and an avid bridge player for over 50 years. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family and friends. She was a dedicated fan supporting her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's involvement in sports, seldom missing an event. She traveled in rain, snow or shine just to see them compete all across the state.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wally and Cleo; sister, Benita Jording and a son-in-law, Rick Kwedor.

Shari is survived by her husband of 60 years; two daughters, Melaine Kwedor and Laurie (Randy) Jackson; five grandchildren, Ricky (Alexis) Kwedor, Chase Kwedor, Chelsea (Deron) Jackson, Wyatt and Cole Jackson; and five great-grandchildren, Conner and Braden Kwedor, Lukas, Karson and Kenzlie Jackson; Leroy, her faithful four-legged fur baby, as well as numerous nieces and nephews who all had a special place in her home and heart.

Funeral services were held March 2, 2018, at the Hillsdale United Methodist church. Memorial contributions in honor of Shari Farrar may be sent to Hillsdale United Methodist Church, PO Box 5, Hillsdale, WY. 82060.