The Fence Post obituary: Sharilyn Blake

Sharilyn Blake, 69

Dec. 18, 1948 – Feb. 2, 2018

Hillrose, Colo.

Sharilyn Blake, 69, of Hillrose, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

Sharilyn was born on Dec. 18, 1948 in Lusk, Wyo., to the late Art Kittelman and Verna Kittelman. She attended grade school in the basement of the East Morgan County Library after her father was transferred to an area oil field in 1955. She took the entire first grade in half a year.

Sharilyn married the love of her life, Larry Blake, on June 4, 1967. The couple lived in Laramie, Wyo., while Larry attended automotive tech school. The couples means of transportation was a two-seater bicycle that Sharilyn even peddled with a broken ankle. They lived in Canada for a short time before moving south of Brush where they'd spend the next 20-plus years before moving to Hillrose.

Sharilyn was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in her early 30s after years of MS symptoms. She eventually had to give up her job as restaurant manager/baker/cook, her professional cake decorating, embroiding, and many other things she enjoyed to do all without ever asking, why her.

Sharilyn reached out to those affected by MS by founding a Multiple Sclerosis support group for Northeastern Colorado. She was an inspiration to those who knew her and even those whom she never met, were given hope just by hearing of her and her courageous story. She also ran a home based business in the later years of her life.

She was the most sincere, loving person you could meet. In the 50 years she was married to Larry, he never heard her speak unkindly of another. She was admired by so many for her strength and positive attitude. She looked for the good in all situations, no matter how difficult. She believed laughter was medicine. Her smile was contagious.

With Sharilyns unwavering faith, love and care from her devoted husband and family, she endured years of ill health, always staying positive with never a complaint, always saying, "It could be worse." She never let MS define who she was.

Even after the disease took the use of her legs and fatigue and pain were more than most could bear, she would take care of her family and home until her body could not go any longer. Sharilyn enjoyed spending time in her yard, watering her flowers and enjoying the sunshine. She collected antiques, particularly granite ware; always looking to add to her collections. She lived for her family. She loved to have a grandchild on her lap while riding in her wheelchair or resting in her recliner. Sharilyn remained in her home, enjoying her family and the sounds of youth until she went to be with the Lord.

Sharilyn was preceeded in death by her father and brother, Art and Vernie Kittelman.

Sharilyn leaves behind her mother Verna Kittelman, husband Larry Blake, children Troy Blake (Wanda), Charity Baker (Mike), Krista Neiman (Herman). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services per Sharilyn's wishes.