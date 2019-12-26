The Fence Post obituary: Sheldon Emerson

Sheldon Emerson, 33

Nov. 17, 1986 – Dec. 6, 2019

LaPorte, Colo.

Sheldon Adrian Emerson of LaPorte, Colo., was born Nov. 17, 1986, in Greeley, Colo., to Norman and Mourine Weaver Emerson. Sheldon passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 6, in Fort Collins, Colo., from complications in a three and a half year long, courageously and gallantly fought battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He graduated from Windsor High School in 2005, Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo., in 2007 and Colorado State University in 2009, with a degree in animal science. Sheldon was on the 2008-2009 CSU Seedstock Merchandizing Team. In 2010, Sheldon received his master’s from CSU in integrated resource management.

Sheldon was a 4-H member in breeding beef, market beef and shooting sports. He showed Angus cattle at the Larimer County Fair and Colorado Jr. Angus shows. Sheldon had a natural talent for shooting and participated in the Colorado state 4-H shooting sports competition.

He was a gifted athlete, playing basketball, football and running track in junior and senior high. He participated at the 2002 Colorado state track meet.

Sheldon was blessed to have lived on farms and ranches his entire life. During his childhood, he lived on the family farm in Greeley, Colo., and later on family ranches in Sedgwick and Fort Collins, Colo., as well as ranches in Drewsey, Ore., and Rosebud, Mont.

Sheldon loved cattle and was an exceptional cattleman and rancher. Heat detecting for AI, horseback riding at age 9 and picking out his first 4-H heifer jump-started his love for cattle, ranching and passion for artificial insemination.

He was a great asset to the cattle industry, breeding cattle for numerous Colorado cattlemen and even at Sakugawa ranches in Hawaii. Sheldon took great pride in expanding and improving his registered black Angus and commercial cow herd, which he was proud to brand with his “Lazy S Bar” brand.

Sheldon leaves behind beloved family, countless friendships and treasured memories. He will always be remembered for his enduring love and deep loyalty to his family and friends.

Survivors include his girlfriend Jolynn Sakugawa, the love of his life; mother Mourine Weaver, father and mother Norman and Julia Trevino-Emerson; sister Darby (Tom) Luckey and niece Dottie; brothers Quintin, Reagan and Roshan (Sam); grandmothers Mildred Emerson and Geraldine Weaver and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. His faithful dogs Spade and Noog also survive.

He was proceeded in death by his grandfathers John Emerson and Adrian Weaver.

An open house celebrating Sheldon’s life, will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Windsong Estate, 2901 Saddler Blvd., Fort Collins, CO. 80524. Casual and western wear.

A private celebration of life for Sheldon was held Dec. 14 at the Elizabeth Hotel in Fort Collins, Colo.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be set up to honor Sheldon. Please send to Sheldon Emerson Memorial Fund, c/o Mourine Weaver, 3000 West County Road 70 Fort Collins, CO 80524.