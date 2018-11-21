The Fence Post obituary: Shelly Jo Nauman

Shelly Jo Nauman, 63

April 15, 1955 – Nov. 14, 2018

Broomfield, Colo.

Shelly Jo Nauman, 63, of Broomfield, passed away on Nov. 14, 2018. She was born on April 15, 1955, in Denver to Clark and Joyce Nauman.

Shelly grew up in Wheat Ridge, Colo., and graduated from Wheat Ridge High School. She also received a degree from Bel-Rea Institute of Animal Technology. Shelly raised her two sons, Joseph and Timothy, in Longmont, Northglenn, and Broomfield, Colo. She was very active in their baseball games and 4-H Club when they were growing up.

Shelly worked for the Westminster Police Department as warden for animal control for 12 years, then worked for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for the last 10 years in the accounting department before her illness would not allow her to work anymore.

Shelly had a passion for animals, especially her horses. She owned and rode many horses throughout her life; Winchester was the first and Red Devil was her favorite. During Shelly's lifetime she rode for the Westernaires Drill Team, competed in Barrel racing and Reining competitions.

She was very proud of her accomplishments; she served on the City Council in Northglenn, Colo., belonged to the Clan Stewart Scottish Society and rode horses for many years at the National Western Stock Show.

At the end of Shelly's life, her sons blessed her with three grandbabies. They were the light of her life.

Shelly is survived by her children, Joseph (Danielle) Ferares and Timothy (Judy) Hauff; mother, Joyce Nelson; sister, Tamara (Doug) Kremer; three grandchildren, Cassidy and Hailey Hauff and Levi Ferares, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clark.

Visitation was held Nov. 25, 2018, at Stoddard Funeral Home. A second visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, and will be held at Olinger Highland Chapel located at 10201 Grant St., Thornton, with a celebration service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Nov. 26, 2018, at Olinger Evergreen Cemetery, 200 East 168th Ave. Broomfield, CO.