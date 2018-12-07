The Fence Post obituary: Shirley Ann Baskerville

Shirley Ann Baskerville, 76

Jan 6, 1942 – Nov. 5, 2018

Fort Collins, Colo.

Shirley Ann Baskerville passed away suddenly on Nov. 5, 2018, in Fort Collins. Shirley was born Jan. 6, 1942, in La Junta, Colo., to Johann and Christine Schleich.

Shirley was raised in La Junta, where she graduated High School and attended Community College. On Feb. 19, 1966 Shirley married William (Bill) Baskerville. After they were married, Shirley moved to the Wellington, Colo., area to become part of the family farm. Shirley loved farming. Her favorite task was being in the tractor cultivating. With Shirley's hard work and support on the farm, Bill received the Colorado National Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year Award and they were recognized as one of the Top 10 Sugar Beet growers in Colorado. Shirley was the farming operations bookkeeper and took great pride in being a farmer's wife.

Bill and Shirley were blessed with two daughters, Sheryl and Shawna. Shirley was a loving mother. She loved to cook and spend time with her children, and once the girls started school she volunteered regularly.

After Bill and Shirley quit farming, they continued to work together in the agriculture field as representatives for A.S.C. AGRECOM. This opportunity allowed them to once again work in the agricultural field, which is what they both enjoyed.

Upon Bills passing, Shirley spent her time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to attend their activities and felt being a grandparent was the greatest of God's gifts. Shirley lit up when talking about her grandchildren's accomplishments. Shirley enjoyed gardening, watching sports, following politics, collecting recipes and traveling. She was a member of St John's Lutheran Church.

Shirley will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by daughters, Sheryl (Jim) Baskerville-Rothe and Shawna (Harry) Spokes; brother, Clarence (Carol) Schleich; and grandchildren, Steven, Lexi, Nick, Mandy, Ashley and Brooke. She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Baskerville; her parents; and siblings, Evelyn Holderman, Margaret Nauta, George Schleich and Betty Nance.

A memorial service was held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Nov. 23, 2018.

Leave a memory at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/loveland-co/shirley-baskerville-8049409.