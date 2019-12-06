The Fence Post obituary: Shirley Lavaughn McGehee Lepper

Shirley Lavaughn McGehee Lepper, 83

Sept. 3, 1936 – Nov. 24, 2019

Weldona, Colo.

Shirley Lavaughn McGehee Lepper passed away on Nov. 24, 2019, in Boulder Colo., at 83. She was born Sept. 3, 1936, in Peru, Kan., to James and Elizabeth McGehee, and spent most of her youth in Coffeyville Kan. She is survived by her brother James Duane McGehee of Coffeyville, her sister Sondra Dean of Salado, Texas, and her children Richard Harrison of Englewood Fla., and Cynthia Harrison Laraway of Denver, and her step-daughter Linda Lepper Oglesbee of Lafayette Colo.

Her husband Melvin Lepper passed away in 2014 after almost 30 years of them being together, 23 of those, living on their Longhorn cattle ranch and farm in Weldona in northern Colorado. Shirley was a deacon at their local country church and was well-known and well-loved by all of the families in the valley. After Mels passing, she moved into town closer to her daughter and was able to reinvent her life. She then decided to buy a home in Florida near her son in Englewood, and made an even larger group of friends there. Her desire to travel was made possible by her continued good health and she globe-trotted to Egypt, Costa Rica, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Europe, Ireland and Scotland. Being of Scottish descent, she had wanted to see Scotland her entire life, so that was especially exciting and joyful for her.

Shirley chose to be cremated, and for all of her loving friends up north, a traditional service will be held in her Weldon Valley Presbyterian Church on Monday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life party and service will be held sometime in January 2020 closer to Denver. I will be sure to alert everyone I can reach, and hopefully the later date will allow for friends and family to more easily attend.

Shirley was much-loved by so many. She was the kindest, most thoughtful woman the world has ever known. Her smile lit up the room and her energy and joyfulness filled up your heart. She will be greatly missed.