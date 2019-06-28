The Fence Post obituary; Shirley Lorraine Carneal

Shirley Lorraine Carneal, 86

Nov. 10, 1932 – June 10, 2019

Castle Rock, Colo.

Shirley was born on Nov. 10, 1932, and lived a full life in Colorado. As a daughter to Wally and Helen Lambert, she started school by riding horseback cross country to a little prairie school, graduating from Agate and attending college in Greeley. In 1952, she married her husband of 55 years, Marvin Carneal of Kutch, to which a daughter was born to this union in 1955. Since then, she worked and lived on the ranch until her husband’s medical needs required them to get closer to medical facilities where they moved to Aurora. After her husband passed, she retired to Castle Rock where she lived her life out.

She is survived by her daughter, Vic Craven and husband, Joe, grandson, Casey Craven and wife, Denise, her sister, Sharon Pierce and husband, Bill, her nephews, Wally Pierce and wife, Ally and Weylin Piece.

Services were at the Simla Cemetery, June 21, 2019.