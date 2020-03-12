The Fence Post obituary: Stanley R. Loeffler

Stanley R. Loeffler, 81

Nov. 9, 1938 – Feb. 19, 2020

Grant, Neb.

Stanley R. Loeffler, 81, of Grant, Neb., passed away Feb. 19, 2020, at Golden Ours Convalescent Home in Grant.

Stanley Ronald Loeffler was born on Nov. 9, 1938, in Rocky Ford, Colo., to Henry Reinholdt Loeffler and Elma (Maier) Loeffler.

Stan grew up on farms in the Arkansas Valley and the Cheraw, Colo., areas. He graduated from Cheraw High School in 1956. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and received an honorable medical discharge. After several jobs in the LaJunta, Colo., area, he met and married Merle (Goodrich) Loeffler at the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Rocky Ford on June 7, 1958.

He farmed in the Cheraw area for several years, receiving the “Young Farmer Award” from LaJunta Chamber of Commerce. In 1975, he sold their farm and moved to Grant, Neb. He was an officer at Farmers National Bank for several years, and then he became a salesman for Sargent Irrigation for over 25 years, where he retired in 2011.

He was a member of several organizations and a county commissioner for two terms. He was a founding member of the Perkins County Foundation, and a member of the Zion Lutheran Church.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Elma Loeffler; grandparents, Fredrick and Rose Loeffler, George Peter and Katherine (Erlich) Maier; brother, Allen Loeffler; sister, Sharon Loeffler; nephew, Shawn Loeffler; father and mother-in-law, William (Bill) and Nila Goodrich; brother-in-law, William Shoaf; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Roberts and Edna Shoaf.

Stan is survived by his wife, Merle, of 61 years, three children, Michael (Dana) of Paxton, Steve (Chris) of Grant, and Sonja of Kearney; eight grandchildren, Justin (Kelly) Loeffler of Cheyenne, Wyo., Jennifer (Jade) Reimers of Cheyenne, Kevin (Jesse) Loeffler of Kearney, Craig (Sarah) Loeffler of Grant, Casey (Megan) Loeffler of Manchester, N.H., Elizabeth (Chelsey) Schroeder of Raleigh, N.C., Jordan Loeffler of Paxton, Cheyanne Loeffler of Kearney; 12 great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Hayden Loeffler, Taven and Harper Reimers, Ethan, Audrey and William Loeffler, Wayne Loeffler, Barrett and Cassel Loeffler, Paige and Kayla Schroeder; sister, Debra Loeffler of California; sister and brother-in-law, Blaine and Virginia Clark of Colorado Springs, Colo., along with many cousins and friends.

A memorial has been established in his memory. Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com.

Burial was in the Grant Fairview Cemetery.

Bullock-Long Funeral Home of Grant is in charge of arrangements.