The Fence Post obituary: Stanley William Fluharty

Stanley William Fluharty, 84

Aug. 13, 1935 – Nov. 19, 2019

Sterling, Colo.

Stanley William Fluharty, 84, passed from this life, into eternal life, on Nov. 19, 2019, in Greeley, Colo. A celebration of life service was held on Dec. 21, 2019, at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Pastor Alan Harris from Julesburg Christian Church officiating. A private family inurnment was held at the family burial ground.

Stanley was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Denver, and was adopted by William and Beulah Fluharty. They lived north of Sterling and Stanley graduated from Padroni High School. While in high school, in 1952, Stanley was an FFA State Farmer. He attended Northeastern Jr. College (1952-54), Sterling, Colo. In college he was a member of the Northeastern Jr. College, Young Farmers Class. At age 17, upon the death of his father, Stanley took over the family farm/ranch business.

Stanley married Carol (Fleming) Fluharty on Oct. 28, 1958, celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2008. The couple made their home north of Sterling, raising two sons, and operating a farm/ranch. For a period of time they also operated a greenhouse growing hydroponic tomatoes and bedding plants, and Stanley was a member of the Rocky Mountain Bedding Plant Association. Stanley and Carol enjoyed square dancing.

Stanley was a past president of Padroni Alumni Association. He was a member of the Sterling Elks Club for 31 years. At the 1985 Great Western Beef Expo he won Best Pen of Five (for his Belted Galloways), and raised this unusual breed for many years. He was a longtime member of the Padroni Baptist Church, Padroni, Colo., and currently of the First Baptist Church, Sterling.

Stanley also worked as a Great Western Sugar Beet dump operator. He was a music lover, and sang for many years, with the SPEBSQSA Barbershop group. Stanley was a Denver Broncos fan (especially the Elway era). He was also a connoisseur of Rocky Mountain Oysters, and enjoyed the grazing Association Annual Steak Fry, at Rock Ranch. He enjoyed tractors and cars, and owned a restored 1958 Ford Skyline retractable hardtop. He loved a good joke, enjoyed pulling pranks, enjoyed reading books and The Fence Post magazine, loved spending time with his family, and taking road trips to see family living across the country. In recent years, he daily enjoyed having coffee with friends, and eating at J&L, Jimmy’s Pizza, and Village Inn, where he visited with many people from the community, and he enjoyed watching RFD TV.

Stanley is survived by his two sons, Kurt Fluharty and wife Delberta of Joplin, Mo., and Troy Fluharty and wife Justine of Fort Collins, Colo.; grandsons Daniel Fluharty (Alisha Williams) of Joplin, Mo., Stephen Fluharty and wife Sara of Bartlesville, Okla.; granddaughters Johnna Davis and husband Neil of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Miranda Fluharty (Stephen Farrell) of Fort Collins; great-grandchildren Justin Davis of Tuttle, Okla., Brianna and Layla Davis of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Stella, Sadie, Scarlett Fluharty, and Flubaby4 (due April 2020) of Bartlesville, Okla.; sisters Patricia Lambrecht and husband Leonard of Sterling, Wilma Smith of DeSoto, Texas, Judi Standiford and husband Bob of Joseph City, Ariz.; numerous nieces and nephews from the Lambrecht and Facer families; cousins from the Facer family; and longtime special friends Kate Webb of Greeley, and Rich Pollman of Sterling.

Stanley was preceded in death by his brother Max Fluharty; his parents William and Beulah Fluharty; his wife Carol Fluharty; biological mother Vera (Facer) Wilkinson; biological brothers Raymond Joseph Wilkinson, and Richard Gerald Wilkinson.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in c/o Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO, 80751.