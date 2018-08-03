The Fence Post obituary: Steven Dean Meisner

Steven Dean Meisner, 64

March 5, 1954 – July 14, 2018

Steven Dean Meisner, 64, of Greeley, died on July 14, 2018, at North Colorado Medical Center. He was born on March 5, 1954, in Greeley to Henry and Gladys (Kaiser) Meisner.

Steven was raised in Wiggins on the family farm south of town. He graduated from Wiggins High School in 1972. After graduation he moved to Greeley and went to work for Big R until he got a job with Kodak of Colorado in 1974. He worked for Kodak for 28 years.

On June 8, 1974, he married Pennie Jean Miller at the Wiggins Community Church, where he attended while he was growing up.

Steven loved cars. He also loved his three Chihuahuas, especially "Gidget." Steven could fix anything and was a great teacher of how to fix things. He would buy broken items just so he could fix them. Family was paramount to him.

Steven is survived by his wife, Pennie; son, Chris Meisner (Christina) of Northglenn, Colo.; son-in-law, Michael Hobbs of Greeley; sister, Darlene Conner of Kerns, Utah; brothers, Don Meisner and Doug Meisner (Kathy) both of Greeley; granddaughter, Alyssa Hobbs; grandson, Devon Meisner and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Meisner-Hobbs and his parents.

A Celebration of Life was held on July 20, 2018, at Stoddard Funeral Home. Interment was at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Please visit http://www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.