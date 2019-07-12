The Fence Post obituary; Steven Earl Hanna

Steven Earl Hanna, age 64

Nov. 16, 1954 – June 30, 2019

Broken Bow, Neb.

Steven Earl Hanna, age 64, passed away at Jennie Melham Medical Center in Broken Bow, Neb., on June 30, 2019. He was born on Nov. 16, 1954, in Grand Island, Neb., to Glenwood Earl and Gene (Morgan) Hanna.

He grew up in the Boelus, Broken Bow and Cumro areas and attended rural country elementary schools, graduating from Ansley High School with the class of 1973 and later attending the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

Steve served on the Broken Bow Township Cemetery Board, succeeding the terms held by the Hanna family; his grandpa Floyd Hanna, his grandma Inez Hanna, and his father Glenwood Hanna. Steve was also a member of

Elks Lodge #1688. As a member of the Great Plains Arabian Racing Association, Steve was proud of an Arabian horse that he bred and raised that went on to finish second in the Tevis Cup, the premier annual endurance race in the United States at the time.

Steve was passionate about his agricultural roots. He loved living in the country with his beautiful view of the valley overlooking Broken Bow and the table land west of town. Steve’s special interests and hobbies included nurturing his flowers and trees, reading up on horses and cattle, and photography.

Steve worked many years at Wheelers and BD and always enjoyed conversations with members of the community. He made lifelong friendships and loved visits and phone calls from family and friends. Steve’s kind heart and genuine companionship will be remembered by many who came in contact with him over the years.

Because of the gift of a heart transplant, Steve was able to enjoy 17 more years of life. Later, Steve was able to delay dialysis thanks to the generosity of a dear family friend, Barb, donating her kidney to him in 2011. Steve was forever grateful as a recipient of these life-giving organs and his health journey touched his friends and the community that supported him through all his trials. If you are interested in learning more about organ donation, please visit https://liveonnebraska.org/.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Glenwood and Gene (Morgan) Hanna; grandparents, Floyd and Inez (Dunkel) Hanna and Fletcher and Mamie (Cherry) Morgan; great-nephew Chase Allen Pearson; and brother-in-law Dean Brinkman.

Steve is survived by his loving sisters, Sharon Hanna, Glenda (Randy) Wilson, and Jolene (Jerry) Shea; several nieces and nephews, Linda (Joe) Rischling, Christy (Patric) Pearson, Brandon Shea, Meg (Mark) Ward, Brie Shea, and Lacey (Jon) Westerby; many great-nieces and great-nephews; numerous cousins; and Dylan Bonde.

His service was held on July 12, 2019, at United Methodist Church in Broken Bow, with interment in the Broken Bow Township Cemetery.