The Fence Post obituary: Sylvia Webster

Sylvia Webster, 87

April 11, 1933 – Jan. 20, 2020

Greeley, Colo.

Sylvia Webster passed away Jan. 20, 2020, surrounded by family, and in the care of hospice, at Grace Pointe in Greeley, Colo.

Long before she ever knew the love of her life, she was a 3-year-old girl when she met her future father-in-law. After a serious fall, the Elmer West family called Dr. William W. Webster, a physician fresh from the Mayo Clinic, to see Sylvia. She had suffered an injury inside her mouth, requiring surgery. One day that little girl, Sylvia Darlene West, would marry Dr. Webster’s son, Bill Webster. The operation was a success and spared her permanent deformity. Her radiant smile was one of her greatest assets and was a feature she kept until her last days. As we picture Sylvia in our mind, her smile is remembered as easily as we remember her at this very moment.

Sylvia was born in 1933 at Mrs. Shaffer’s Nursing Home in Greeley the fourth child of Elmer and Eunice West. She was named after the song, “Sylvia,” which her nurse heard playing on the radio that morning. She had a brother, DeWayne, four years older, and a sister, Joanne, three years older. Sylvia was expected to be a boy — probably due to the heart-breaking loss of Gordon, an older brother who died at 9 months old. Eight years later, little sister, Sandra, arrived as a surprise.

Sylvia came from a long line of teachers on both sides of her family who instilled an intense desire for learning and a love of knowledge all her life. She graduated from Eaton High School as salutatorian and was chosen “Outstanding Girl” by faculty. She graduated with a bachelor of science degree in physical sciences from Colorado State University. She also received her BA degree with a minor in business and a major in history from UNC.

She met the love of her life at the Greeley rodeo with romance ensuing while they were in high school. Married on Aug. 9, 1953, Bill, who had joined the Army, was soon ordered to Fort Richardson, in the Alaskan Territory (before it was a state), where the experience of relying on each other created many wonderful memories together before having children.

They were married for five years when they had their first son, Wade West Webster. Daniel Calvin was born 22 months later, followed by Perry Lynn another 22 months later.

For 37 years, Bill ran the family’s farming and commercial cattle feeding operation while Sylvia handled the bookkeeping. Webster Feedlots was a success and eventually became the largest family-owned feedlot operation in Colorado. Together they built their dream home in the Cottonwood Lake area where they lived and entertained for the next 52 years. Bill and Sylvia shared 67 years of marriage.

The most endearing legacy Sylvia gave her family was the example of love and marriage. As she said, “Problems will come about. Just make sure they are solved before bedtime.” Better than her advice was their example of loving as they lived, an inspiration to any relationship.

Sylvia is survived by her husband, William Holcomb Webster; and their three children, Wade, Dan and Perry; Wade and his wife, Ann, have four children, Anelese (and her fiancée, Jake Szymanski), Jackie Webster, and Rachel and Andrew Wiesmann; Dan and his wife, Dawn, have two children, Bobbi (and her husband, Nick Schilling), and Calvin Webster; Perry has two step-children, Kaitlin (and her husband, Matt Schwartz), and Cody Buck (and his wife, Lindsey); and six great-grandchildren.

Greeley was a wonderful community for Sylvia and Bill to raise their family in. For all the supper clubs, theme parties, Swedish pancake breakfasts, they truly have had amazing friends and their family is indeed thankful to call this community “home.” Sylvia believed it was a privilege to live in Greeley and to give back to the community by being actively involved. She was active in: WTK, serving as president; Assistance League of Greeley; Chapter CR of PEO; Women’s Panhellenic of Greeley; and Arvilla Meeker Quester Group. She also served on: the Weld County School District Board of Education for two terms; the Salvation Army Board; the North Colorado Medical Center Foundation; Centennial Board for Island Grove Centennial Village; board of directors of United Way; the Greeley Alzheimer’s Board; the Greeley Concert Board; the Greeley Philharmonic Guild; and the UNC Fine Arts Board.

Sylvia’s life celebration was held on Feb. 15, 2020, at the First Congregational Church, 2101 16th St., Greeley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made to the Chapter CR of PEO or the Weld County Community Foundation in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel.

Please visit http://www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.