The Fence Post obituary: Theodore Andrew Hulstrom

Theodore Andrew Hulstrom, 85

Feb. 17, 1933 – Nov. 27, 2018

Broomfield, Colo.

Theodore Andrew Hulstrom was born Feb. 17, 1933, to Theodore Millard and Edna Mae Hulstrom. Of their 10 children, Ted was the first son and the fifth child of eight sisters and one brother. He quickly grew accustomed to a home filled with friends and relatives in their small five room house. On holidays, 60 to 70 were accommodated by eating in shifts. Family and music, not gifts, were most important.

He and his siblings attended the two-room schoolhouse, Burn Lee, and walked the mile and half each day no matter the weather. He was put to work at an early age milking cows and by age 11 was working the field with a team of mules. He finished eighth grade but was taken out of school to harvest along with his uncles. He learned much from them. In spite of his eighth-grade education, Ted had a vast skill set in construction; building garages, adding additions to his own home, changing roof lines, etc. He was an excellent mechanic and could fix anything with a motor. On big game hunting trips, he was an excellent camp cook and could clean and skin the game faster than anyone.

One of the highlights of Ted's youth was the Good Luck 4-H Club. He was reliable and a hard worker, so a leader awarded him a heifer calf. From this prize gift he learned how to judge the quality of an animal and care for all its needs. Through several years, he won Champion and Grand Champion awards.

Ted was part of a square dancing competition team, winning state one year at the old Trocadero ballroom at Elitches Garden. He liked to dance polkas and ballroom as well. Ted was an accomplished and graceful dancer.

He entered the army in 1953, during the Korean conflict and was stationed in France. When he returned home, he easily worked a variety of jobs: trucker, farmer, and at the meatpacking plant. He was once timed at skinning a steer from rump to head in 105 seconds. He married Nancy Dee Hansen and settled on their Broomfield farm. They had three children, Bradley, Lisa and Kevin. Ted was instrumental in his children joining the same Good Luck 4-H Club and raising beef and dairy calves, showing sheep and pigs. The children were also involved with their church singing group, Celebration. Ted was a chaperone on their tour to California. When their bus broke down, Ted fixed it.

In 1975, he went to work for the city of Westminster becoming an equipment specialist for the Parks Department. He worked there for 30 years. Upon retiring, Ted said it was his dream job with the best boss and family of coworkers he ever had.

His favorite place to vacation was Yampa, Colo., where he enjoyed the mountain ranch of his cousin Duane Acord.

Ted always farmed in addition to his full-time jobs spending many hours in the field. His wheat and barley crops produced high yields every year, and he also raised hay.

He enjoyed watching football and many sports in general. He enjoyed playing cards and board games with his family. For his 50th wedding anniversary Ted took all 13 family members to Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Ted and Nancy celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year on May 10 during a family reunion at their home.

Ted passed into glory on Nov. 27, 2018.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, his children: Bradley Hulstrom, Kevin and wife Kay Hulstrom and Lisa Cole. He also has grandchildren including Allison Cole and fiance Austin Kreinik, Roslyn Wilson and husband Aaron, Bryan Cole and wife Lindsey, Chandler Hulstrom, and Melissa Hulstrom and fiance Noah Sanders. Ted's surviving sisters are Dorothy Elliott, Lois Smith and husband Larry, Darlene Lewis, Phyllis Lewis and his brother Roland and wife Judy Hulstrom plus numerous nephews and nieces.

A memorial service was held on Dec. 8, 2018, at Crossroads Baptist Church, 10451 Huron St. Northglenn, CO 80234.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory: Good Luck 4-H Club, c/o Gloria Cundall, 6177 E. 167th Ave, Brighton, CO 80602; National Jewish Health, P.O. Box 5898, Denver, CO 80217-9171, online NaionalJewish.org, attn: Becky Duran; Crossroads Church, 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, CO 80234, attn: Rhonda Benson, online: crossroadsabc.com. ❖